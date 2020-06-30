Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's recession deepens in first quarter

Statistics South Africa said mining contracted by 21.5% in January-March, while manufacturing was down 8.5%. Compared to the same period a year ago, GDP shrank 0.1% in the first quarter after a 0.5% decline in Q4 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:35 IST
South Africa's recession deepens in first quarter

South Africa's recession deepened in the first quarter of 2020, with official data on Tuesday showing that gross domestic product contracted 2% from the previous three months, led by declines in mining and manufacturing.

It was the third consecutive quarter of contraction and followed a 1.4% decline in GDP in October-December. Statistics South Africa said mining contracted by 21.5% in January-March, while manufacturing was down 8.5%.

Compared to the same period a year ago, GDP shrank 0.1% in the first quarter after a 0.5% decline in Q4 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely curtailed economic activity in South Africa as elsewhere, means the outlook remains gloomy. The Treasury sees GDP contracting by 7.2% this year.

A strict nationwide lockdown from late March has been partially eased to allow key sectors like mining and retail to resume operations.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sahel remains fragile despite battle gains against militants

French and West African troops have made gains against Islamist groups in the Sahel but the situation remains fragile with persistent attacks by the militants, French and Burkina Faso officials said ahead of a summit on Tuesday. Political i...

SEO is more essential today to the brands than ever before

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 30 ANIBusinessWire India If you are a typical marketer doing simple math - ROI on Organic traffic Vs ROI on Paid traffic from your digital marketing spend. Before you battle the organic Vs inorganic traffic l...

Shell writes down oil and gas assets by $22 billion

Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by 22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemicThe company predicted the write-down for the quarter and said it continue...

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller ‘Iti’

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020