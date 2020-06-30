Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Auto component sector may see 16% drop in revenue this fiscal, says report

"The automotive component sector is expected to log around 16 per cent de-growth in revenue this fiscal as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the supply chain and impairs underlying vehicle demand in both domestic and overseas markets," Crisil Ratings said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:45 IST
COVID-19: Auto component sector may see 16% drop in revenue this fiscal, says report

Supply chain disruptions in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak coupled with weak demand for vehicles in India and overseas is likely to squeeze the revenue of the automotive component sector by 16 per cent this fiscal, says a report. This will add to the pain from an estimated de-growth of 10 per cent in the industry's revenue to Rs 3.2 lakh crore last fiscal, Crisil Ratings said in its report on Tuesday. The growth projections are based on an analysis of 300 Crisil-rated auto component suppliers that account for 40 per cent of the sector's revenue, it said. "The automotive component sector is expected to log around 16 per cent de-growth in revenue this fiscal as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the supply chain and impairs underlying vehicle demand in both domestic and overseas markets," Crisil Ratings said. According to the report, the domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which account for over two-thirds of the sector's revenue, are staring at a decadal low vehicle sales volume at 169 lakh units this fiscal with the production schedule of the manufacturers likely to remain modest in the first two quarters of the fiscal followed by a gradual recovery, Crisil Ratings said. Additionally, demand growth from exports and the aftermarket, which together account for around one-third of demand, will also remain in the red this year. Muted demand sentiment in major export destinations will dent exports, while lower vehicle usage and closure of automotive servicing workshops during the lockdown will affect aftermarket demand, the report stated. "Possibly for the first time in over a decade, we are seeing demand from OEMs, exports and the aftermarket in the red this fiscal, in addition to demand slowdown for two consecutive years," said Anuj Sethi of Crisil Ratings. Despite cost rationalisation measures and the highly flexible nature of cost structures, with 80 per cent of costs being variable in nature, operating profitability will take a hit of up to 250 basis points for the rated portfolio, while the impact on absolute operating profit will be almost 30-35 per cent, he added. "The only silver lining is the sector's prudent financial practices with respect to capital spending over the past few years, leading to well managed balance sheets," said Sameer Charania, Director, Crisil Ratings.  The average gearing for Crisil's sample set remains adequate at less than one-time and is expected to remain under control due to only need-based capital spending and a modest stretch in working capital, he said. Firms with component concentration to commercial vehicles and those which have undertaken large debt-funded expansion in recent times will be more vulnerable than more-diversified ones, the report stated

While the RBI's moratorium on debt obligations for firms and steps initiated to provide funding to MSMEs (including smaller tier II and tier III suppliers) may help overcome temporary cash-flow mismatches, recovery in demand, which is expected in the next fiscal, is critical for sustained and improvement in the sector's financial health, it said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna extended till November end; 80 crore people to get free ration for five more months, says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna extended till November end 80 crore people to get free ration for five more months, says PM Narendra Modi....

Bengal realtors see gradual recovery in sales, launches online campaign to woo investors

Real estate developers in West Bengal are witnessing a gradual recovery in sales after the lockdown restrictions were eased, and an association of the builders has launched a digital campaign to attract buyers, industry sources said on Tues...

Sahel remains fragile despite battle gains against militants

French and West African troops have made gains against Islamist groups in the Sahel but the situation remains fragile with persistent attacks by the militants, French and Burkina Faso officials said ahead of a summit on Tuesday. Political i...

SEO is more essential today to the brands than ever before

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 30 ANIBusinessWire India If you are a typical marketer doing simple math - ROI on Organic traffic Vs ROI on Paid traffic from your digital marketing spend. Before you battle the organic Vs inorganic traffic l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020