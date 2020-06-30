Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Virus fears lead futures lower after strong quarterly rebound

U.S. index futures dipped on the last trading day of the second quarter on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500's best quarter since 1998. The benchmark index has rebounded about 18% since April on a raft of fiscal and monetary stimulus and the easing of restrictions, but is still down about 5% on the year as a resurgence in coronavirus cases raises fears of another round of lockdowns.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:32 IST
US STOCKS-Virus fears lead futures lower after strong quarterly rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. index futures dipped on the last trading day of the second quarter on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500's best quarter since 1998.

The benchmark index has rebounded about 18% since April on a raft of fiscal and monetary stimulus and the easing of restrictions, but is still down about 5% on the year as a resurgence in coronavirus cases raises fears of another round of lockdowns. With California and Texas marking a record spike in cases on Monday, investors are counting on more stimulus to shore up the domestic economy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee at 12:30 p.m. ET, said in prepared remarks that the outlook for the world's biggest economy was "extraordinarily uncertain". Sino-U.S. tensions are also heating up again with Washington beginning to eliminate Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law in response to China's national security law on the territory. China said on Tuesday it would retaliate.

Meanwhile, kicking off a data-heavy week for Wall Street, consumer confidence is expected to have climbed to 91.8 in June from 86.6 in May. Data on manufacturing activity and employment are due on Wednesday and Thursday. At 6:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 66 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.06%.

In company news, Micron Technology Inc jumped 5.3% in premarket trading as it forecasts higher-than-expected current-quarter revenue on higher demand for its chips that power notebooks and data centers. Uber Technologies Inc rose 3.1% after reports said the ride-hailing services company was in talks to buy food-delivery app Postmates.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sports ministry moves Delhi HC seeking consent to provisionally grant annual recognition to NSFs

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports moved an application in Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking consent for provisionally granting annual recognition to the National Sports Federations NSFs. The application seeking consent for th...

Newsletter 'MATSYA SAMPADA' would serve as vital medium to expand information

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh today launched the first edition of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Newsletter MATSYA SAMPADA published by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry for Fisheries, An...

Clean air and quiet streets - virus lockdown gave France's Greens election boost

The coronavirus lockdown persuaded retired speech therapist Anne-Marie Arnaud a better future could be had, one with emptier skies, fresher air, and quieter streets rid of diesel-belching cars.And so the pensioner from Lyon switched her vot...

First "work from home experience" at GTAC tea auction on Wednesday

Guwahati Tea Auction Centre GTAC will conduct its sale in a work from home experience from July 1 for the first time in the history of tea auctions in the country and all stakeholders will participate from their respective homes, GTAC secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020