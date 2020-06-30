Bridgestone ties up with Microsoft to develop tyre damage detecting system

Tyre maker Bridgestone on Tuesday said it has partnered with Microsoft to develop a tyre damage detecting system on a real-time basis

Under the collaboration, Bridgestone will use the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP), which not only reduces accidents caused by technical failure but also increases road safety. The tyre damage issues account for around 30 per cent of total car accidents caused by technical failure, as per Bridgestone. The system delivers real-time awareness of damage to the tyre, using MCVP cloud framework together with existing sensor data, from hardware that is already installed, and uses algorithms to detect events affecting the tyre surface, and carcass, the company said in a release. Currently, this system is available to all vehicle fleets and OEMs that use MCVP, it said adding, the partnership also enables Bridgestone to further develop its solution to meet the requirements of fleets and key OEM partners around the world

"By teaming up with Microsoft, we have the opportunity to bring our Tyre Damage Monitoring System to millions of drivers, offering them better safety and peace of mind," said Laurent Dartoux, CEO and President, Bridgestone EMIA. Microsoft partners with mobility companies to support their transformation into smart mobility service providers, said Tara Prakriya, General Manager, Azure Mobility, and MCVP at Microsoft. "With the MCVP, our mission is to help businesses accelerate the delivery of safe and personalised connected mobility experiences,” Prakriya said. Stating that the tyre damage, which often cannot be detected without close, manual inspection, and which can potentially occur at any time, can also adversely affect other components of the vehicle, such as the wheels, Brigestone said in the release. MCVP will also provide Bridgestone with a digital infrastructure that will accelerate its delivery of connected mobility solutions, providing access to a multitude of Microsoft Azure cloud, AI, and IoT capabilities, it said. "This tie-up gives Bridgestone India the opportunity to bring state-of-the-art and pioneering technology in mobility solutions to the country and allow it to further collaborate with its OE partners," said Bridgestone India Managing Director, Parag Satpute.