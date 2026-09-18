AI vs Journalism: The Battle for Fair Use

In a legal confrontation that could redefine the boundaries of fair use in journalism, OpenAI and Microsoft stand accused of using millions of news articles without consent to train artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT. The drama unfolded on Thursday, as court filings exposed internal communications of executives who admitted seeing their AI as a substitute for journalism.

The lawsuit, brought to light in Manhattan's federal court, claims these tech giants have violated copyright laws. Their defense hinges on the argument that the AI transforms original copyrighted material into new, non-competing content. However, journalists and publishers see it as a direct threat, potentially replacing traditional news gathering and reporting.

The stakes are high, with broader implications on how news is consumed and produced. The Trump administration has shown support for the AI sector, emphasizing its transformative potential. As the court deliberates, the future of journalism and AI dependency hangs in the balance.