Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's total liabilities rise to Rs 94.62 lakh cr in Jan-Mar FY20

However, there was some moderation in G-Sec yields in response to an announcement relating to the fourth round of special OMOs, higher than expected cut-off price for the 10-year benchmark security at special OMO auction on January 23, 2020 and decline in crude oil prices, it added. The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy announcement on February 6, 2020 kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and retained its accommodative policy stance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:43 IST
Govt's total liabilities rise to Rs 94.62 lakh cr in Jan-Mar FY20

The government's total liabilities increased 0.8 per cent to Rs 94.62 lakh crore at March-end 2020 as compared to the preceding quarter, a finance ministry report said on Tuesday. Public debt accounted for 90.9 per cent of total outstanding liabilities as on March 31, 2020, said the quarterly report on Public Debt Management.

"Total liabilities (including liabilities under 'Public Account') of the Government, as per provisional data, increased to Rs 94,62,265 crore at end-March 2020 from Rs 93,89,267 crore at end-December 2019," it said. As per the report, the weighted average yield of primary issuances moderated further to 6.70 per cent during March quarter from 6.86 per cent in October-December.

The proportion of debt (dated securities) maturing in less than one year was lower at 3.90 per cent at end-March 2020. It was 6.64 per cent as on at December 31, 2019. The proportion of debt maturing within 1-5 years at 25.07 per cent at end-March 2020 was almost close to its level of 25.09 per cent on December 31. Debt maturing in the next five years worked out to around 29.0 per cent of total outstanding debt at end-March 2020.

Further, the holding pattern of central government securities indicated that the share of commercial banks stood at 40.4 per cent at end-March 2020, marginally higher than 40.3 per cent as on March 31, 2019. The share of insurance companies showed an improvement from 24.3 per cent at end-March 2019 to 25.1 per cent as of March 31, 2020, the report said.

During fourth quarter of the last fiscal, the central government issued dated securities aggregating to Rs 76,000 crore as against Rs 1,56,000 crore in January-March 2018-19. During January–March 2020, the government raised Rs 2.3 lakh crore through the issuance of Cash Management Bills.

The Reserve Bank conducted OMOs/Special OMOs to inject liquidity into the system during the quarter ended March 2020. The net average liquidity absorption by RBI under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) including MSF was Rs 3,03,464 crore during the quarter.

The report also said that the yields on G-Sec hardened during January 2020 due to sharper than expected rise in CPI-based inflation to a 65-month high of 7.35 per cent in December from 5.40 per cent in November, which dented the hope of a rate cut in RBI's monetary policy review in February 2020. However, there was some moderation in G-Sec yields in response to an announcement relating to the fourth round of special OMOs, higher than expected cut-off price for the 10-year benchmark security at special OMO auction on January 23, 2020 and decline in crude oil prices, it added.

The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy announcement on February 6, 2020 kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and retained its accommodative policy stance. "However the market reacted positively to RBI's announcement to conduct long-term repo operations up to Rs 1,00,000 crore with a view to allow banks to borrow at the repo rate for tenors of 1 and 3 years," it said.

The sharp fall in crude oil prices and in the US Treasury yields also contributed to softening of yields on G-Secs in the domestic market. However, FPIs started reducing their investment in central government securities in the wake of uncertainty relating to the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, it noted.

Since the first quarter of 2010-11, the Ministry of Finance has been bringing out a quarterly report on debt management on a regular basis..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Parents approach SC seeking regulation over school fees amid lockdown

Parents from eight states approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to bring in regulatory mechanisms for fees in private schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The plea sought directions to the state governments ...

Mobiles worth lakhs of rupees recovered by Cyber Police Kashmir

At least 16 missing mobiles phones worth lakhs of rupees have been traced and recovered by the Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar. Cyber Police Kashmir was successful in its efforts by tracing 16 missing cell phones of various mod...

Biden to attack Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Former Vice President Joe Biden will launch a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, as the Democratic presidential candidate works to build on his lead in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3...

Coronavirus: 97 confirmed cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recently seen a spurt in cornavirus cases with the infection tally mounting to 97 on Tuesday, a health official said. The archipelago had managed well the first wave of infections triggered by the arriv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020