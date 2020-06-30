Godfrey Phillips India Q4 net profit falls 20 pc to Rs 38.43 cr

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Tuesday reported a 20.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.34 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose 4.82 per cent to Rs 709.04 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 676.38 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Godfrey Phillips' total expenses were at Rs 653.71 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20.

Its revenue from cigarette, tobacco and related products clocked revenue of Rs 589.70 crore as compared with Rs 572.18 crore a year ago. While revenue from retail and related products stood at Rs 91.43 crore as against Rs 73.24 crore, it said.

For the fiscal 2019-20, Godfrey Phillips' net profit was up 47.90 per cent to Rs 384.28 crore. It was Rs 259.82 crore in the previous year. Its total income in the fiscal was Rs 3,174.89 crore, up 17.97 per cent. It was Rs 2,691.34 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,017.95 on BSE, down 1.45 per cent from previous close.