Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian yields hit lowest since March on economic recovery hopes

Earlier in the day, yields were unchanged after euro zone inflation rose in June from a four-year low in May, defying expectations it would be stable, as the negative impact of low energy prices decreased. Hopes have risen that the ECB will settle its differences with Germany's Constitutional Court, which ruled last month the central bank must justify bond purchases under its stimulus plan or lose the Bundesbank as a participant.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:52 IST
Italian yields hit lowest since March on economic recovery hopes

Italian yields fell to their lowest since March on Tuesday as traders bet that stimulus from the European Central Bank was adequate protection against a second wave of coronavirus infections. Earlier in the day, yields were unchanged after euro zone inflation rose in June from a four-year low in May, defying expectations it would be stable, as the negative impact of low energy prices decreased.

Hopes have risen that the ECB will settle its differences with Germany's Constitutional Court, which ruled last month the central bank must justify bond purchases under its stimulus plan or lose the Bundesbank as a participant. The ECB has honoured the principle of proportionality with its flagship stimulus programme, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to the president of Germany's lower house of parliament.

"This should contribute to boosting the credibility of the ECB's QE (quantitative easing) response and serve to maintain its benefits," said ING analysts in a note to clients. "As this debate is being settled, a new, more important one is about to take place - is the set of measures enough to shield markets and the euro zone economy from a second wave of COVID infections?" they wrote, adding: "we are inclined to answer in the negative."

While the overall COVID-19 death rate has flattened, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in some countries, including the United States, India and Brazil. However, Italian yields dropped on Tuesday. The 10-year bond yield was down 5 basis points to as low as 1.308%, its lowest since March 27.

The 30-year yield also hit its lowest since March while shorted-dated bond yields were close to three-month lows. Italian yields tend to rise when there is increased nervousness about the euro zone because the country is highly indebted, and the fall in Italian borrowing costs reflect increased confidence that policymaker initiatives will help the region to weather the worst of the virus-induced economic shock.

Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank, said it was very difficult to read markets because of the "overwhelming influence" of central banks, which is likely to continue. "A second wave is unavoidable and the measures we've taken so far to deal with the current wave only emphasised the longer term concerns we have - the measures taken will promote inequality," she said.

"If anything, the huge increase in government debt will require central banks to keep yields low in order to keep it sustainable." Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, also fell to its lowest since March earlier in the day before steadying at -0.47%.

Long-term euro zone inflation expectations were at 1.1199%, highest since the beginning of March, according to the five-year, five-year forward rate, a market gauge of long-term expectations. This compares to 0.84% in mid-May and an all-time low of 0.7198% in March.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Night curfew to remain in force in Himachal till further orders: CM

Night curfew in Himachal Pradesh will remain in force till further orders, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday.Addressing deputy commissioners and police officials through video conferencing from Shimla, the chief minister said cur...

Britain urges China to rescind HK security law, allow access to Xinjiang

Britain urged China on Tuesday to reconsider its new national security law for Hong Kong, saying Beijing must preserve the right to assembly and free press in the former British colony. We urge the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to recon...

PIA halts operation to Europe after EU's ban on its flights for 6 months

Pakistans scandal-hit national carrier on Tuesday announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EUs aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns. The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA said ...

TikTok goes offline; removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Short video sharing app TikTok went offline in the country on Tuesday following the government order banning it and 58 other apps citing threat to Indias sovereignty and security. The app was also removed from Google Play Store and Apple Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020