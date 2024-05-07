"Congress wants to snatch away reservation of OBCs and give it to Muslims": Madhya Pradesh BJP chief

Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma on Tuesday said that Congress wants to snatch away reservations belonging to Other Backward Classes and want to give it to the Muslims. "Muslim reservation is an attempt to snatch away OBC reservation, Congress wants to do that. They have done it in Karnataka and they want to implement it in the whole country but PM Modi has said that nobody can snatch away the reservation of backward classes and OBC when he is there," VD Sharma told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sharply reacted to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Muslims should get reservation' remark, accusing the INDIA bloc of snatching reservation rights of ST, SC and OBC communities. PM Modi, while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, took a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav saying a "fodder scam accused" leader who is out on bail is advocating reservation for Muslims.

"Congress is silent but today one of its allies confirmed the intentions of the INDI alliance. Their leader is in jail in connection with the fodder scam and has been punished by the court. He has just come out on bail. He said that Muslims should get reservations and not just reservations, he says that Muslims should get complete reservations. What does this mean? These people want to snatch away all the reservation that SC, ST and OBC communities have and give complete reservation to Muslims," PM Modi said. Earlier today, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav came out in support of the Muslim quota, saying that they should get the reservation. Speaking to reporters, the former CM said, "Muslims should get reservation (reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, pura'...)."

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his slogan 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' and said, "The votes are on our side. They are saying that there will be a 'Jungle Raj' because they are scared, they are trying to instigate. They want to finish the Constitution and democracy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)