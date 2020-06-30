Left Menu
Tomar pitches for integrated farming to achieve target of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday stressed on the need to promote integrated farming with organic and natural farming practices to achieve the target of 'Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:59 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday stressed on the need to promote integrated farming with organic and natural farming practices to achieve the target of 'Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat'. He also urged state governments to promptly implement the new advisories issued by the central government, providing new opportunities to farmers. Tomar was addressing a virtual meeting of ICAR Zonal Committee-1 comprising of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Since 1975, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has set up eight zonal committees based on agro-climatic zones. The meeting is organised every two years to discuss the latest trends in agricultural education and farming.

"Tomar stressed on promoting integrated farming along with organic and natural farming practices to achieve the target of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," an official statement said. The minister said that the decisions and recommendations of previous regional committees have been successful in various fields of agriculture in these regions.

He also urged farmers to establish Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and stressed on the need to set up facilities for agriculture and food-processing units for all farmers at village level. Tomar further said that the regional committees formed by the ICAR provide a platform for establishing meaningful dialogue between research and development agencies in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and agroforestry.

Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala stressed on the need to prepare a strategy to realize the aim of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said farmers' prosperity will pave the way to make the country self-reliant, and urged scientists to work for solving problems of climate change.

He said the role of states is vital for achieving the target of doubling farmers' income. ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra highlighted the various researches aimed at providing prompt solutions for problems being faced by farming communities in different typographical areas.

Mohapatra also underlined the problems of wild animals and fodder along with climate change that are being faced by agricultural and farming communities. He urged state governments to disseminate and make use of various technologies developed by ICAR to address different types of agriculture and farming related problems.

He said there is a need for exchange of ideas and suggestions amongst the states for dealing promptly and efficiently with various problems..

