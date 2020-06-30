IIJS Premiere rescheduled to Jan 2021: GJEPC

Left Menu
The year 2021 will see a lot of weddings taking place, including the ones that were cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, and the resultant demand for jewellery would be significant and the IIJS Premiere would be an opportunity for the retailers to restock their inventory for the new season post COVID-19, he added. GJEPC Convener, National Exhibition, Shailesh Sangani noted that IIJS Premiere 2021 will be the first show of the calendar year maintaining all safety norms.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:19 IST
Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Tuesday said the annual India International Jewellery Show-Premiere has been rescheduled to January 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. IIJS Premiere 2021 will be the first show of the calendar year, maintaining all safety norms post-coronavirus pandemic, the council said.

"IIJS Premiere is organised each year during the first week of August. However, this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures taken by various countries and jewellery fraternity, the show has been postponed to January 2021. We will duly consult the government, to chart out stringent safety norms, while also ensuring that business returns to normal,” GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement. IIJS will remain to be the most awaited jewellery buying experiences of the year and the show would be organised without compromising on anyone's safety, he said, adding that the team is proactively planning on a new format to bring the industry together once again.

India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere is supported by over 200 gems and jewellery associations from India and overseas, that witnesses the industry's biggest gathering of domestic and international buyers. It also serves as the primary platform for Indian jewellery manufacturers to network with retailers, enabling both segments to gain insight into product design and demand trends.

"IIJS Premiere has been rescheduled to an appropriate time in January and we are also hopeful that our international visitors and delegations would be able to visit the show, as we are expecting everything would return to normal towards the end of this year," GJEPC Vice Chairman Vipul Shah said. The year 2021 will see a lot of weddings taking place, including the ones that were cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, and the resultant demand for jewellery would be significant and the IIJS Premiere would be an opportunity for the retailers to restock their inventory for the new season post COVID-19, he added.

GJEPC Convener, National Exhibition, Shailesh Sangani noted that IIJS Premiere 2021 will be the first show of the calendar year maintaining all safety norms. "We are taking all precautions to ensure that the safety of exhibitors and visitors will be paramount during the show. All virtual mediums will be strengthened for the show and more mediums will be activated. So, we are hopeful of welcoming everyone to this show,” he added.

