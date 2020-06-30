Left Menu
Better Home introduces eco-friendly home cleaning products, eyes Rs 45 cr revenue in FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:49 IST
The Better Home, a startup offering eco-friendly cleaning products, on Tuesday said it has introduced a subscription-based service for offering cleaning products that are plant-based and focus on sustainability. The company, which is sourcing its products locally, aims to clock Rs 45 crore in revenue in FY21.

"Since we began operations in February 2020, we have shipped products to around 200 cities in India. We have already sold over 21,000 bottles across India in the last few months," The Better Home co-founder and CEO Dhimant Parekh said. He added that the company aims to clock revenues of Rs 45 crore in FY21.

The Bengaluru-based company was set up by Parekh and Anuradha Kedia. The company's cleaners contain bio-active ingredients like good microbes and enzymes, which facilitate natural cleaning action, rather than the brute force of industrial-grade chemicals, Kedia said.

"Our first kit comes in reusable plastic bottles, and all subsequent kits contain paper pouches, which one can empty into these bottles. We also run a take-back program where you can send the refill pouches and the bottles back to us for responsible disposal and up-cycling," Kedia noted. She added that the company has engaged MSMEs in Ahmedabad and Pune to manufacture the products.

"As we scale, we will engage more local businesses and impact more livelihoods. We are passionate about making the world a better place to live in and are excited about the large-scale lasting impact the brand will create," she added.

