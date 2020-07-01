Guilded reveals all-in-one tournament product

The gaming chat platform Guilded introduced a new product Tuesday that allows esports event and tournament organizers, teams, players and fans to interact in one location. Guilded's all-in-one Tournament product is available early for Guilded Gold members and will launch to all communities on the platform this fall.

"For the first time ever, we're fully integrating esports tournaments with their communities and the tools they use to chat every day, unlocking massive potential for organizers to grow their fanbases," Guilded founder and CEO Eli Brown said in a news release. "We're building the world's esports infrastructure on Guilded, and unifying chat and tournament software is the first step." In addition to chat, Guilded tournaments will provide tools to help organizers manage their events, including custom bracket types, event calendars and advanced stat tracking.

Organizers can directly communicate, update and interact with their community on Guilded during and outside of active tournaments. A fan interface allows community members to keep track of their favorite teams, view matchups, connect and chat with other fans, plan for upcoming matches and more. --Field Level Media