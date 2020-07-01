Left Menu
"Bharti Airtel and Comfort Investments II, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Limited, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of the Carlyle Group, today announced an agreement under which Comfort Investments II will invest USD 235 million in Nxtra Data Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel engaged in the data centre business," a Bharti Airtel statement said. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including nod from the Competition Commission of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 08:26 IST
Carlyle to acquire about 25 pc stake in Airtel's data centre business for about Rs 1,780 cr

The Carlyle Group will acquire about 25 per cent stake in Airtel's data centre business, Nxtra Data, for USD 235 million (about Rs 1,780 crore), the company said in a statement on Wednesday. This will peg the enterprise valuation of Nxtra at USD 1.2 billion which is over Rs 9,084 crore.

On completion of the deal, Carlyle will hold about 25 per cent stake in the business with Airtel continuing to hold the remaining stake of about 75 per cent. "Bharti Airtel and Comfort Investments II, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Limited, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of the Carlyle Group, today announced an agreement under which Comfort Investments II will invest USD 235 million in Nxtra Data Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel engaged in the data centre business," a Bharti Airtel statement said.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including nod from the Competition Commission of India. Nxtra, which is headquartered in New Delhi, offers data centre services to leading Indian and global enterprises, start-ups, small and medium businesses and governments.

"Nxtra's nation-wide portfolio of 10 large data centres and more than 120 edge data centres provides customers with co-location services, cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, data backup, disaster recovery, and remote infrastructure management," the statement added. It said that India is witnessing a considerable surge in demand for secure data centres as businesses undertake digital transformation and consumer demand for digital services continues to increase.

"The expansion of hyperscalers across the region following the government's directive on data localisation is propelling a lot of this demand, with other market drivers including the growth in user data and increase in cloud penetration," it said. Nxtra is building multiple large data centres to capture the significant growth opportunities in the country. "Last year, the company commissioned a data centre in Pune and is building more across Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata. Nxtra will use the proceeds from this transaction to continue scaling up its infrastructure and offerings across the country," it said. Commenting on the deal, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said, “At Airtel, we have built a robust data centre portfolio that is future ready and scalable. For us, the security and data privacy requirements of our customers are our top priorities, which we have established as a key differentiator for our data centre offerings".

"Rapid digitisation has opened up a massive growth opportunity for data centres in India and we plan to accelerate our investments to become a major player in this segment," he added. India is set to become one of the largest markets in the world for digital services, Neeraj Bharadwaj, Managing Director of the Carlyle Asia Partners advisory team said. "Airtel, with its proven track record of solid execution and customer focus, is well positioned to leverage the potential growth of data centres in India. We look forward to collaborating with Airtel to unlock the full potential of Nxtra," he added. Airtel is the major player in India’s enterprise connectivity segment and serves over 2,500 large businesses and over one million medium and small businesses. Carlyle has prior experience in data centre ownership through investments in Coresite in the US and Itconic in Spain. "The firm has deep local knowledge within India having been investing in the market since 2000, with notable investments including SBI Life, SBI Card, HDFC, India Infoline, Delhivery and PNB Housing Finance, as well as the recently announced Piramal Pharma Limited and SeQuent Scientific Limited. Carlyle had invested more than USD 2.5 billion in India as of March 31, 2020," the statement said.

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Nigerian model Dimssoo has accused American singer, Beyonce for contributing to the cultural misrepresentation of how Africa is seen by the world, according to a news report by Vanguard.In a lengthy Twitter thread, Dimssoo has accused the s...

Mississippi governor signed law to change flag to support racial equality in USA

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed a bill into law replacing the current state flag that includes a Confederate emblem, a gesture triggered by support across the United States to dismantle symbols of slavery and racism. The ...

Livestock Improvement Corp signs agreement with rural leaders to boost its support

LIC has strengthened its support for growing the next generation of primary sector leaders with the signing of a three-year agreement with Rural Leaders which runs the highly-respected Nuffield Farming Scholarship and Kellogg Rural Leadersh...

US: Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln

Bostons arts commission has voted unanimously to remove a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincolns feet. The commission had fielded escalating complaints about the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation ...
