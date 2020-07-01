Left Menu
Development News Edition

MG Motor retails 2,012 units in June

The company has witnessed an increased traction in the markets that are normalising faster – for both its product lines – the updated BS-VI versions of Hector that recorded sales of 1,867 units, and ZS EV with sales of 145 units, MG Motor India said in a statement. "Even though our sales performance in June was better than May this year, we continue to face headwinds in supply chain and logistics due to multiple issues," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:24 IST
MG Motor retails 2,012 units in June
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMotorIn)

MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has retailed 2,012 units in June. The company has witnessed increased traction in the markets that are normalizing faster for both its product lines the updated BS-VI versions of Hector that recorded sales of 1,867 units, and ZS EV with sales of 145 units, MG Motor India said in a statement.

"Even though our sales performance in June was better than May this year, we continue to face headwinds in supply chain and logistics due to multiple issues," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said. The company is doing its best to overcome these challenges and looking forward to the launch of Hector Plus this month, he added.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Salah targets long stay, more titles at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he wants to remain at the Premier League champions for a long time and says the team have developed a perfect understanding. The Egypt international, who signed a new five-year deal in 2018, was the top ...

China to announce curbs on U.S. media - Global Times editor

China will announce reciprocal curbs on U.S. media outlets in the country, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Twitter on Wednesday.Hu Xijin gave no details of the measures. His paper is published by the Peoples Daily,...

COVID-19 highlights 'urgent need' for focused policy action to protect vulnerable groups: Tirumurti

The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened targets under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and highlights the urgent need for focused policy action to protect vulnerable populations and improve countries capacity to deal with similar ev...

Manipal Hospitals performs quadruple valve procedure for the first time in Karnataka amidst pandemic

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 1 ANIPRNewswire Manipal Hospitals Bangalore performed quadruple valve procedure for the first time in Karnataka to give new lease of life to a 38-year-old male patient. Dr Devananda N S, HOD and Consultant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020