Left Menu
Development News Edition

ONGC shares tank 4 pc after first-ever quarterly loss

Shares of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) declined nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported its first-ever quarterly loss. India's top oil and gas producer ONGC on Tuesday reported a Rs 3,098 crore loss in the January-March quarter as compared to a profit of Rs 4,240 crore in the same period a year back. Revenue in the fourth quarter fell to Rs 21,456 crore from Rs 26,759 crore a year ago..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:13 IST
ONGC shares tank 4 pc after first-ever quarterly loss

Shares of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) declined nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported its first-ever quarterly loss. On the BSE, the stock dipped 3.93 per cent to Rs 78.20.

It declined 3.74 per cent to Rs 78.30 on the NSE. India's top oil and gas producer ONGC on Tuesday reported a Rs 3,098 crore loss in the January-March quarter as compared to a profit of Rs 4,240 crore in the same period a year back.

Revenue in the fourth quarter fell to Rs 21,456 crore from Rs 26,759 crore a year ago..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

China shares rally to four-month high on rate cuts, recovery hopes

Chinas benchmark index closed at its highest level in nearly four months on Wednesday, as the central banks move on rate cuts and the countrys improved June factory data continued to fuel hopes for a quicker economic recovery. At the close...

Scientists identify best material for making homemade masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

Scientists have experimented with non-medical grade masks, and found that well-fitted ones made from stitching two layers of quilting cotton fabric are the most effective in stopping the spread of cough and sneeze droplets, whereas bandana-...

James Bond is the gift that keeps giving: Pierce Brosnan

Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan says even though playing the role of iconic British spy James Bond allowed him to have a wonderful career in cinema, he doesnt regret exiting the film franchise. The 67-year-old actor played Agent 007 in four f...

Sailing-Team NZ informed police of loss in alleged email fraud

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand TNZ said on Wednesday they had asked police to investigate an alleged email scam after transferring money to a fraudulent Hungarian bank account. The New Zealand sailing team said they had sent the mone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020