Left Menu
Development News Edition

French government, unions tell Airbus, Air France to minimise job cuts

France urged Airbus and flag carrier Air France on Wednesday to make as few forced layoffs as possible under their plans to cut thousands of jobs, while a union said compulsory cuts at the European planemaker were a "red line". The aerospace manufacturer said it would cut 15,000 jobs in Europe in a restructuring after a 40% slump in its 55 billion euro ($61.8 billion) jet business, sparking concerns about compulsory redundancies in France where it has its headquarters.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:20 IST
French government, unions tell Airbus, Air France to minimise job cuts

France urged Airbus and flag carrier Air France on Wednesday to make as few forced layoffs as possible under their plans to cut thousands of jobs, while a union said compulsory cuts at the European planemaker were a "red line".

The aerospace manufacturer said it would cut 15,000 jobs in Europe in a restructuring after a 40% slump in its 55 billion euro ($61.8 billion) jet business, sparking concerns about compulsory redundancies in France where it has its headquarters. Junior Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said the government estimated 2,000 of 5,000 planned cuts by Airbus in France could be saved by a reduced-work scheme and with help from state investment in next-generation green jets.

France's hard-left Force Ouvriere union said mandatory job cuts at the planemaker were a "red line" and other labour representatives said they would fight such measures. Workers told Airbus to focus on voluntary departures or retirement plans.

"The state urges Airbus to ensure that there are as few forced redundancies as possible," Djebbari told BFM TV. "Airbus faces a very difficult period ahead. The state stands beside Airbus, and beside Air France." Djebbari urged Air France, which also plans layoffs due to the travel slump, to minimise compulsory redundancies, after the government agreed state aid for the carrier worth 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion).

"It's not 7 billion euros to pay for redundancy programmes. It's 7 billion for survival, to pay salaries at the end of the month," the minister said. Djebbari confirmed Air France planned to shed nearly 7,600 jobs in a restructuring plan to be announced this week, including 1,000 at its regional unit 'Hop!'.

Force Ouvriere called on Airbus to press on with plans to bring some assembly operations for the A321 aircraft to the French city of Toulouse, where the group has its headquarters. Airbus has been striving to balance belt-tightening against aid offered by European governments to survive the coronavirus crisis. Djebbari said it was too early to say whether some Airbus plants might close.

The French government, which owns 11% of Airbus and 14.3% of Air France KLM, has asked Air France to cut carbon emissions and domestic flights as conditions for state financial support. ($1 = 0.8909 euros)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana BJP may get new president soon, Krishan Pal Gurjar key contender

Haryana unit of BJP is set to get its new chief soon, with Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emerging as the key contender for the post, party sources said on Wednesday. Gurjar, Member of Parliament representing the Faridabad constituency, ...

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday took over as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, nations biggest oil firm. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated on June 30.IOC in a statement said Vaidya will also be the chairman of Ch...

Govt to kickstart cashless treatment for road accident victims with Rs 2.5 lakh cap per case

The government on Wednesday said it is ready with a blueprint to implement a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims. The scheme will have an insurance coverage cap of Rs 2.5 lakh per case, as per a communication to transport ...

Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? : RS Prasad

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the recent ban on 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps is a great opportunity for Indians to come up with their own apps.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020