Left Menu
Development News Edition

Admitad India partners with Fiinovation to provide relief to frontline workers amidst COVID-19 in Gurugram, Haryana

Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), a global CSR consultant has partnered with Admitad India to support the frontline workers including Police personnel, Municipal staff, security staff, and other emergency services workers in Gurugram, Haryana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:07 IST
Admitad India partners with Fiinovation to provide relief to frontline workers amidst COVID-19 in Gurugram, Haryana
Fiinovation. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), a global CSR consultant has partnered with Admitad India to support the frontline workers including Police personnel, Municipal staff, security staff, and other emergency services workers in Gurugram, Haryana. The aim of the intervention is to provide safety kits to ensure the safety and protection of brave frontline warriors who are putting their lives at stake while serving the community amid the pandemic.

The on-ground implementation of the project will be taken care by Discipleship Centre, a Delhi-based NGO working towards the development of marginalized communities. The safety kits will comprise of masks, face shields, sanitizers, gloves, and other hygiene essentials to help contain the virus. Umbrellas and water bottles will also be distributed to provide relief from the scorching summer heat.

The most important aspect of the intervention is generating awareness among the frontline workers on COVID-19, in line with the safety guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). "As the number of positive cases keeps increasing by the day, the health and safety of our frontline heroes is the utmost priority. But, unfortunately, due to the lack of precautionary measures, many are getting infected in the course of their duties. The initiative will provide adequate protective gear which will safeguard them and help maintain higher hygiene and safety standards while fighting the pandemic," said Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) while talking about the project.

Admitad India and Fiinovation earlier partnered for a community-level intervention in Delhi-NCR, to provide immediate relief to the people living in the slum regions and migrant labourers who face the highest vulnerability due to the global health crisis and the lockdown that followed. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Section 144 imposed to check rising COVID-19 cases

Mumbai police on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city, restricting movement of people in public places, and said the measure was taken to check rising COVID-19 cases. With 903 new patients reported on Tu...

Speed Skating-World champion Van Ruijven critical condition after falling ill in France

Dutch short track speed skater Lara van Ruijven is in critical condition after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and is showing no signs of recovery, the Royal Dutch Skating Federation KNSB said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Olymp...

Haryana BJP may get new president soon, Krishan Pal Gurjar key contender

Haryana unit of BJP is set to get its new chief soon, with Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emerging as the key contender for the post, party sources said on Wednesday. Gurjar, Member of Parliament representing the Faridabad constituency, ...

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday took over as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, nations biggest oil firm. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated on June 30.IOC in a statement said Vaidya will also be the chairman of Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020