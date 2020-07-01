Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redemption of MF units not to attract stamp duty but switching in MF will: Sebi

"The issue of fresh units in the switched scheme would attract stamp duty even though there is no physical consideration paid or transfer of ownership," Sebi said. Where mutual Fund and AIF units are issued in physical form, stamp duty has to be collected and remitted by RTA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:36 IST
Redemption of MF units not to attract stamp duty but switching in MF will: Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said stamp duty is not applicable on redemption of mutual fund units but switching in mutual fund would attract the stamp duty. Sebi released the FAQs on stamp duty collection on Wednesday, with the provisions of the amended Indian Stamp Act coming into effect.

The regulator said that the units of mutual fund schemes are to be considered as securities for the purpose of applicability of stamp duty. Regarding applicability of stamp duty on redemption of mutual fund (MF) units, Sebi said "redemption is not liable to duty as it is neither a transfer nor an issue nor a sale." However, switching in mutual fund would attract stamp duty. "The issue of fresh units in the switched scheme would attract stamp duty even though there is no physical consideration paid or transfer of ownership," Sebi said. This is because the new units are deemed to have been purchased with the NAV (net asset value) realized from the sale of earlier units, it added. On calculation of stamp duty on issuance of mutual fund units, Sebi said stamp duty is imposed on the value of units excluding other charges like service charge, AMC fee, GST etc. If the units are issued for Rs 1 crore then Rs 500 stamp duty is to be remitted to states. The government in January had notified RTAs to act as depository for limited purposes of acting as a collecting agent under the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. Therefore, Registrars to an issue and share Transfer Agents (RTAs) would collect stamp duty for non-demat mutual fund and alternative investment funds (AIF) transactions. "The transfer of collected stamp duty to respective States/UTs by RTAs also is governed by buyer-based principle ... and not on the basis of registered office of the issuer," markets watchdog noted. In case of mutual fund and AIF transactions through recognized stock exchange, the respective stock exchange/authorized clearing corporation or a depository is already empowered to collect stamp duty. On transfer of units of Mutual Funds and AIFs held in physical form stamp duty is to be collected from the transferor but these transfers happen outside the purview of RTAs. In such cases, Sebi clarified stamp duty has to be collected and remitted only by collecting agents, which is RTA for physical units and depositories for demat units. Where mutual Fund and AIF units are issued in physical form, stamp duty has to be collected and remitted by RTA. Accordingly, when the transferee approaches RTA for effecting the transfer in their books, RTA will be collecting the stamp duty from the transferor before effecting the transfer which will then be remitted to the state of domicile of the transferee. The collecting agents have to transfer collected stamp duty to the state government within three weeks of the end of each month. If any collecting agent fails to collect the stamp duty or fails to transfer stamp duty to the state government within fifteen days of the expiry of the time specified, shall be punishable with fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh which may extend up to one per cent of the collection or transfer so defaulted. The finance ministry on Tuesday said states will collect stamp duty at uniform rate on transactions of shares, debentures and other securities from July 1. With this, the stamp duty will have to be paid by either the buyer or the seller of a financial security, as against the current practice of levying the duty on both. The present system of collection of stamp duty on securities market transactions led to multiple rates for the same instrument, resulting in jurisdictional disputes and multiple incidences of duty, thereby raising the transaction costs in the securities market and hurting capital formation. The finance ministry said the move is aimed at facilitating ease of doing business and bringing in uniformity of the stamp duty on securities across states and thereby building a pan-India securities market.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

UK India Business Council Announces the Appointment of Jayant Krishna as Group CEO

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirThe UK India Business Council is pleased to announce that Jayant Krishna has accepted the invitation of the Board to become its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective from 3rd August. Jayant brings a we...

lndra Mani Pandey appointed as India's Permanent Representative to UN, Geneva

lndra Mani Pandey, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1990 batch, has been appointed as the next AmbassadorPermanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Geneva. Pandey is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the Mini...

Svatantra's Home Insurance Helping Amphan Affected Rebuild Their Houses

MUMBAI, July 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- Svatantra Microfin Private Limited, is a next-gen technology-driven Microfinance Company that operates in rural areas of India, offers not just micro credit but a bouquet of financial services - Cashless H...

Russia's Putin urges Turkey, Iran to help promote dialogue in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his counterparts from Turkey and Iran on Wednesday that there was a need for peaceful dialogue between the opposing forces in Syrias civil war.Putin also told Turkeys Tayyip Erdogan and Irans Hassan Rou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020