UK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, Facebook

UK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, FacebookReuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:42 IST
The UK government should introduce new measures to check the dominance of tech giants Google and Facebook in digital advertising, Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday.
The UK's Competition and Markets authority (CMA) said while the services provided by the U.S.-based companies were "highly valued" by consumers and small businesses to reach bigger audiences, they took up nearly 80% of UK's digital ad spending of 14 billion pounds ($17.34 billion) in 2019.
"While both originally grew by offering better services than the main platforms in the market at the time, the CMA is concerned that they have developed such unassailable market positions that rivals can no longer compete on equal terms," the CMA said. (https://bit.ly/3gjaTbV) ($1 = 0.8073 pounds)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- Competition and Markets authority
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
New Nest-branded speaker could replace the 2016 Google Home
U.S. House panel to hold election-security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter
Google to bring Microsoft Office, other apps to Chromebooks
Google Duo now enables 32-person video chat
Health News Roundup: WHO testing interim data from COVID-19 trial on HIV drugs; UK to use Google-Apple model for tracing app in U-turn: BBC and more