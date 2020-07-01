Left Menu
Signify Innovations launches portable UV-C disinfection system for homes

“When people start coming back, they will have the confidence that they have a system in place, which is able to take care of the COVID-19 virus itself,” he added. The company is getting this product manufactured in India and its light source is being imported from Europe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:51 IST
Signify Innovations India, earlier known as Philips Lighting India, has introduced UV-C radiation technology-based portable disinfection system for homes, which disinfects frequently touched objects and personal items. According to the company, Philips UV-C Disinfection system effectively inactivates SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and is an easy-to-use one-button operation that disinfects most daily use objects and help to contain the spread of COVID-19. The company has designed and manufactured Philips UV-C Disinfection system in India and plan to export to some other markets besides introducing to B2B segment for institutional sales here.  "We are launching B2C today, but we are going to launch close to 20 products for B2B as well in this quarter,” Signify Innovations India Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Joshi told PTI.

Philips UV-C Disinfection system can quickly and effectively disinfect objects of daily use in homes, such as fruits and vegetables, packaged food, keys, mobile phones, stationery, laptops, and baby products, the company claims. The UV-C exposure on fruits and vegetables also extends their shelf-life, keeping them fresh for longer periods, it said. The company believes that the adoption of health and hygiene products in India will go up dramatically and is also looking to have more application using UV-C platform.

"We are looking at opportunities to have UV-C in the air-conditioning system, where the air circulated can be disinfected through UV-C lighting,” Joshi said. Signify has partnered with NEIDL at Boston University to come up with the world’s first research to conclusively validate that UV-C light inactivates the virus that causes COVID-19, he said. The company is at the forefront of UV technology for over 35 years and has developed UV-C products which are applicable across sectors like retail, hospitality, work-places, hospitals, food services and transportation, he added.

“Given the need of the hour, we have leveraged this experience to also create a solution for homes that in addition to being easy to use and affordable, also has a wide range of applications to address the everyday anxieties around disinfection,” said Joshi.  It can help the hospitals, hotels and government institutions and many more places, he said adding that it is especially more important when unlock happens and people start coming back to offices and multiple Activity mobility starts. “When people start coming back, they will have the confidence that they have a system in place, which is able to take care of the COVID-19 virus itself,” he added.

The company is getting this product manufactured in India and its light source is being imported from Europe. “So, while we are a global company, this product is something which is getting launched in India first. India needs it also because our infection levels are up. So we have decided to put our investments to launch this in India,” said Joshi adding "over a period of time I am sure this product we will start exporting out to many other markets.” Philips UV-C disinfection system range comes into three variants — 10 litres, 15 litres and 30 litres capacity, priced at Rs 7,990, Rs 9,990, and Rs 11,990. It would be initially available on leading e-commerce platforms and through select Philips smart light hubs.

