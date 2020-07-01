Tribes India outlet of TRIFED opened at Prayagraj Airport

Tribes India Outlet of TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs was opened at Prayagraj Airport, today. The Tribes India outlet at Prayagraj Airport is the second one in the city of Prayagraj and the 4th in the State of Uttar Pradesh. It was inaugurated through Video Conferencing by MD, TRIFED Shri Pravir Krishna. In collaboration with Airport Authority of India (AAI), TRIFED has set up 9 Tribes India Showrooms at Airports in Chennai, Jaipur, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata and Goa, which are doing very well. The newly-inaugurated outlet at Prayagraj Airport is the 10th such outlet (at airports) and the 121st across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pravir Krishna thanked and congratulated the entire team working and achieving this milestone – the shop was allotted in May 2020 and has come up in a mere 15 days! Commending the team for their dedication and hard work, He also thanked Mr Sunil Yadav, the Regional Director, AAI for his cooperation and initiative in taking this project to completion. He encouraged the other TRIFED warriors in other regions to use this as an example and hoped that there would be TRIBES India outlet in all government-owned airports by the end of the year. He exhorted the TRIFED Warriors to contact all the suppliers and artisans in their respective regions and empanel them on to the platform so that they can gain access to national and international markets.

Taking the Prime Minister's message forward to "Be Vocal for Local" and promoting the livelihood of the tribal artisans through marketing, TRIFED continues to expand its retail operations across the country – even in these challenging circumstances. To ease the unprecedented crisis caused by the pandemic, wherein all commercial activities of the tribal artisans have come to an end and more than Rs 100 crores worth stock are lying unsold, TRIFED, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been taking several measures to emerge as a source of employment generation for the home-bound labour and tribal artisans. One of the major initiatives being planned is the development of an e-Marketplace wherein over 5 lakh tribal artisans will be directly registered on the portal and will be able to reach an even broader audience for selling their beautiful handmade items.

Not only has TRIFED been using its extensive retail network to market these products, but it has also decided to transfer 100% of the sales proceeds to the tribal artisans. To make the customer experience as seamless as possible, the Regional Offices of TRIBES India have also put in place arrangements for the door to door delivery of products. To leverage the e-commerce platforms, TRIBES India products are available at www.tribesindia.com with all regions working together to ensure that varieties and offerings of all kinds are readily accessible at e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm, and GeM. 70% discount on all the products is being offered both in the retail shops and the TRIBES INDIA shop on the e-commerce platforms. TRIFED works towards protecting and furthering the interests of the tribal communities across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)