Left Menu
Development News Edition

Easing of curbs helps Nanded banana growers to export produce

With the easing of lockdown curbs, banana growers from Ardhapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Nanded district have started getting demands for export of the fruit to Gulf countries, helping them fetch a better price for their produce.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 10:06 IST
Easing of curbs helps Nanded banana growers to export produce

With the easing of lockdown curbs, banana growers from Ardhapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Nanded district have started getting demands for export of the fruit to Gulf countries, helping them fetch a better price for their produce. The state agriculture department is also guiding farmers from the area to export bananas and other crops, an official from the department said.

The Ardhapur tehsil and other parts of Nanded, located around 570 km from Mumbai, have been known for banana cultivation because of the availability of water in the area. Nearly 40 tonnes of bananas are now being exported everyday from Ardhapur to Oman, Iran, Iraq and Dubai, local farmer Nilesh Deshmukh told PTI.

"Export quality bananas are selected from various farms in Ardhapur and around 40 tonnes are exported everyday. During the lockdown, we were getting Rs 500 per quintal, but the unlocking process has helped us fetch Rs 900 per quintal.

Before the lockdown, the rate was Rs 1,400 per quintal," he said. Farmers have been cultivating different varieties of bananas in this agricultural belt since many years.

Deshmukh said he and other farmers are now planning to expand the cultivation process by growing a specific variety of the crop for export purposes in at least 100 acres of area in Ardhapur. "This will help us to get the same quality of produce in the area next time. At present, we are selecting export quality bananas from the entire tehsil," he said.

Deshmukh said farmers have also improvised the packaging method and are now vacuum sealing the fruits in boxes for export. With this, their losses have come down from 25 per cent to one per cent, he said. "Now, the losses are almost zero which has helped us in having financial gains, he added.

Another local banana grower Vibhishan Dudhate said with the easing of restrictions, the situation is gradually getting back to normal and farmers have started getting good rates for their produce. "Now, our crop demand is increasing in foreign countries and this has led us to fetch a rate of around Rs 1,000 per quintal," he said.

Earlier, farmers used to send their produce to markets. But, now companies are directly collecting it from the farms for export, he said. When contacted, Nanded's agriculture superintendent Ravishankar Chalwade said farmers from Ardhapur and nearby areas are producing export quality bananas.

"Now, the department is also helping them to take up export-oriented crops. The area has ample water and farmers use drip irrigation method which can increase the cultivation area in future," he added..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief tells Libya's Hifter there is no military solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the commander of Libyas eastern-based forces Wednesday that there can be no military solution to the conflict he launched in April 2019 against the UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli. ...

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesias Java island. The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only...

Goa BJP MLA, kin found COVID-19 positive

Goa Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA from South Goa along with his wife and two children has been found positive for COVID-19, sources said.The BJP MLA has already been hospitalised.Goa has so far reported 1,387 COVID-19 positive cases, accor...

New Zealand's health minister resigns after virus blunders

New Zealands health minister resigned Thursday following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic. David Clark had earlier described himself as an idiot for breaking the nations lockdown measures and then last week appe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020