Honda drives in updated version of WR-V priced at Rs 8.5 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:35 IST
Honda Cars India on Thursday said it has launched an updated version of its compact SUV WR-V priced between Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS-VI compliant petrol versions of the model are priced at Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 9.7 lakh, while the BS-VI diesel trims are tagged at Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 11 lakh.

The updated WR-V comes with various changes including new LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs (daytime running lights), new 16-inch alloy wheels and shark fin antenna among others. "We constantly work towards creating products that appeal to our customers and are extremely delighted to introduce the new WR-V with bolder new looks and feature enrichments," Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) President and CEO Gaku Nakanishi said in a statement.

The company is confident that the renewed WR-V line-up will be appreciated by customers, he added. “We have offered the New WR-V in both petrol and diesel in BS-VI regime to offer a wider choice to our customers depending on their requirement," Nakanishi noted.

The petrol variants of the WR-V come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 90PS. It is mated with Honda's advanced 5-speed manual transmission delivering impressive fuel efficiency of 16.5 km per litre as per test data, the company said. The BS-VI diesel trims are powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generate a power of 100 PS. It comes mated with six-speed manual transmission delivering fuel efficiency of 23.7 km per litre, it added.

The new WR-V comes with various features like one-touch electric sunroof, auto AC with touchscreen control panel, 17.7 cm advanced touchscreen audio, video and navigation system among others. Safety equipment includes dual airbags for driver and front passenger, standard anti-lock brake system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), multi-view rear camera, rear parking sensor among others.

HCIL has till date sold around one lakh units of the model in the country..

