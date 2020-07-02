Dell Technologies Sets New Standard for Unlocking the Potential of Data With PowerScale Storage in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India News summary • PowerScale storage systems bring together the best in Dell EMC server hardware and storage software to help customers manage file and object data in core data centers, edge locations and public cloud • PowerScale OneFS operating system introduces new software capabilities, including enhanced data reduction technology, S3 object access and support for Ansible and Kubernetes. • Dell EMC DataIQ software helps organizations discover, understand and act on unstructured data across private and public cloud storage • Supported by Dell Technologies On Demand with flexible payment options to acquire storage capacity as needed Full story Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces Dell EMC PowerScale, a new family of storage systems engineered with industry-leading storage software and server hardware to set a new industry standard for how organizations capture and capitalize on unstructured data, such as documents, images, videos and social media content.

“Unstructured data is being generated at an expeditious pace and is expected to triple itself by 2024. Businesses need a simple, seamless and cost-effective way to store and use unstructured data that helps them innovate, create differentiation and bring products to market faster. The all new Dell EMC PowerScale will not only allow them to unlock the potential of their unstructured data but also enable them to make better business decisions,” said Amit Luthra, Director & General Manager – Data Centre Solutions, Dell Technologies India. “PowerScale’s formidable platforms form the foundation of storing unstructured data and the software-defined architecture, which will help our customers to easily handle today’s data challenges without losing sight of what the future might hold.” The leader in enterprise storage[i] unlocks the potential of unstructured data Dell EMC PowerScale runs on the next generation of OneFS, the operating system best known for powering Dell EMC Isilon. The PowerScale family features new 1U PowerEdge-based PowerScale all-flash and NVMe nodes and existing Isilon all-flash, hybrid and archive nodes running the PowerScale OneFS 9.0 operating system. The PowerScale family delivers up to 15.8 million input-output operations per second (IOPS) per cluster, offering the performance that customers need to handle demanding AI, analytics, IOT, digital media, healthcare and life sciences workloads.[ii] New all-flash PowerScale F200 nodes bring up to five times more performance than its predecessor. Enhanced inline data reduction makes the platform up to six times more efficient.[iii] Simplicity at any scale PowerScale can start small and grow to massive, petabyte-scale while remaining simple and easy-to-use: • Scale without disruption: PowerScale clusters can scale from 11TB raw capacity to 60PB and millions of file operations without disruption or costly downtime for customers. Nodes can be added to either PowerScale or an existing Isilon cluster in just 60 seconds.[iv] • Intelligent automation: With smart scale-out capabilities, PowerScale distributes resources effectively so that customers can get the most performance out of a cluster. • Resilient and efficient: Through flexible failover policies, PowerScale delivers up to 85% storage utilization[v] across a cluster and can sustain multi-node failures.

• Programmable infrastructure: With support for a number of leading management and container orchestration frameworks, such as Kubernetes, and Ansible, customers can streamline application development and reduce deployment timeframes. Intelligent insights Dell Technologies makes it easy for customers to understand their data and storage infrastructure health through software included with PowerScale: • Put data to work: The introduction of Dell EMC DataIQ software helps companies extract business value from unstructured data, typically uncategorized and found in siloes throughout businesses. DataIQ breaks down data siloes by delivering a single view of file and object data across Dell EMC, third-party and public cloud storage.[vi] Users can gain better control over their data, ensure the right teams have access to it, and make the most of their investment by ensuring data is stored on the right tier within their storage environment. • Proactive health monitoring: Dell EMC CloudIQ infrastructure monitoring and analytics software combines machine learning and human intelligence to provide customers with real-time performance and capacity analysis as well as historical tracking for a single view of Dell EMC infrastructure.

Any data, anywhere PowerScale supports a wide variety of file protocols and customers can easily deploy it to meet their infrastructure needs: • Any application: PowerScale OneFS 9.0 features broad multiprotocol support, including new S3 support for modern apps relying on object storage. Additional support for protocols including NFS, SMB and HDFS, allow customers to run a large number of traditional and modern applications without compatibility concerns. • Deployment flexibility: PowerScale is easily deployed in core data centers, in edge locations or as part of a multi-cloud strategy. The compact 1U footprint and minimum cluster size of new all-flash F200 and NVMe F600 PowerScale nodes make it an ideal option for edge deployments.

• Multi-cloud support: PowerScale for Multi-cloud can directly connect to all major public clouds as a managed service – ideal for customers looking to move or deploy demanding apps in the cloud. Google Cloud customers looking to save time and management complexity can choose Dell Technologies Cloud PowerScale for Google Cloud, a native cloud service that combines the performance, scale, and consistent experience of PowerScale with the economics and simplicity of Google Cloud. Flexible consumption with Dell Technologies On Demand With Dell Technologies On Demand, PowerScale customers can respond to workload spikes and new service requests with elastic capacity and cloud economics. Several flexible pay-per-use choices with short-and-long term commitment options are available, including a one year term for flexible consumption.

