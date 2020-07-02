Left Menu
Honoris expands into West Africa by welcoming Nile University of Nigeria

As high-quality education in public and private institutions increases in demand, Honoris is partnering with the Nile University of Nigeria to support access, quality, and outcomes while extending its world-class African human talent mandates.

Abuja | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:45 IST
As Honoris United Universities marks its third anniversary, the addition of the Nile University of Nigeria to the Honoris network is a major milestone in its pan-African expansion. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

Honoris United Universities (Honoris.net), Africa's first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions, today announced its expansion into West Africa by welcoming the Nile University of Nigeria, known for its strong academic credentials and best-in-class faculties, into the network.

Established in 2009, Nile University of Nigeria is a fully accredited university that offers a broad range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the Arts and Social Sciences, Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Medical & Health Sciences. Committed to the best development experiences for its students, the university's campus located in Abuja provides modern learning environments and high-quality facilities, including outstanding sports amenities as well as secure hostel accommodation.

With the largest population and economy in Africa, Nigeria is poised to lead a new generation of African leaders and professionals. As high-quality education in public and private institutions increases in demand, Honoris is partnering with the Nile University of Nigeria to support access, quality, and outcomes while extending its world-class African human talent mandates.

With Honoris United Universities, Nile University of Nigeria students will have access to diverse experiences across the entire network, including 21st century physical and digital learning environments using state-of-the-art professional technologies. Additionally, they will benefit from Honoris' regional and international network of partners, providing opportunities for student and faculty exchanges and research programs. These experiences will support the growth of highly competitive graduates as well as contribute to the development efforts of Nigerian communities throughout the country.

As Honoris United Universities marks its third anniversary, the addition of the Nile University of Nigeria to the Honoris network is a major milestone in its pan-African expansion. With a footprint that extends from Casablanca to Cape Town, and from Abuja to Tunis, the Honoris network now consists of 11 institutions in 10 countries and 32 cities, amassing significant expertise in contact, distance and online education. Its institutions are well-established authorities within the disciplines of Medical & Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts & Design, Media, Political Science and Education.

Commenting, CEO of Honoris United Universities, Luis Lopez, said, "As we welcome the Nile University of Nigeria to the Honoris family of higher education institutions, we are undertaking an important step forward in our pan-African goal of widening access to quality higher education for young people in the continent. In light of Nigeria's strategic importance to the development of Africa, we are pleased to be making this investment in the educational system of the country. Moreover, the high standards and the accomplishments of the Nile University of Nigeria add significant collaborative intelligence and pedagogical capabilities to our network. I look forward to the contributions Honoris United Universities and Nile University of Nigeria will bring to our communities throughout Nigeria."

Of note, Nile University of Nigeria's medical school further strengthens the network's health sciences vertical and complements the Honoris Medical Simulation Centre in Tunis, which trains more than 3,500 students and upskills health professionals within the wider medical community. Together, these programs highlight Honoris' focus on professions and skills relevant to the students and to the communities they will impact.

