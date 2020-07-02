Mahindra Group appoints Amit Raje as Executive Vice President for partnerships and alliance

Mahindra Group on Thursday announced the appointment of Amit Raje as Executive Vice President for partnerships and alliance to help it scale up its high-potential businesses and deliver technology to strengthen its market position. Raje will report to Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO Anish Shah, a release said.

Prior to moving to the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, Raje was with Goldman Sachs as Managing Director in principal investing area. "Partnerships and alliances will play a pivotal role in implementing our growth strategy and we are delighted to have Amit onboard," Shah said in the release.

"Amit's expertise and vast knowledge will help enhance the value for all our stakeholders. He is bringing not just his deep domain expertise but also a strong value and purpose focus that blends well with our Group's Rise philosophy," he added. Raje will be responsible for leading mergers and acquisitions and investor relations.

Besides, he will drive growth and profitability by forging partnerships and alliances to help high-potential businesses scale up and deliver technology that strengthens the Group's market position, the release said. He will also enhance investor engagement and work closely with our businesses to create value for the shareholders, it added.

"It is an honour and a matter of pride to be joining the executive team of the Mahindra Group. I am thrilled to be joining the group at its inflection point of growth and transformation and I am committed to building and delivering on our strategy," Raje said. PTI IAS RVK.