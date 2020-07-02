JSPL steel output grows 4 pc to 2 MT in Q1

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated crude steel output rose 4 per cent to 2.03 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended on June 30, 2020. The company had produced 1.96 MT of crude steel in the year-ago quarter, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said in a statement.

Sales for the quarter under consideration stood at 2.07 MT, up 8 per cent from 1.92 MT in the same quarter a year ago. "In the last 100 days JSPL exported more than one million tonnes, this was possible with the consistent support of Indian Railways, port authorities and a slew of pro-industry measures taken by the Ministry of Steel to reboot the economy” JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.