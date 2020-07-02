Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of June jobs report

Third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are now expected to tumble 25%, compared with a forecast of a 2.7% drop on April 1, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:32 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of June jobs report

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors awaited the crucial jobs report for further evidence of an economic rebound in June, although a record surge in daily COVID-19 cases kept gains in check.

Optimism about a post-pandemic rebound in business activity, aggressive U.S. stimulus and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine have fueled a Wall Street rally since April, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching up its sixth record closing high since early June on Wednesday. After recent data showed U.S. manufacturing in June hit its highest level in more than a year, the Labor Department's monthly employment report due later in the day is expected to show record job growth last month, signaling that a COVID-19-driven recession was probably over.

But with several states scaling back or pausing reopenings to tackle a recent surge in coronavirus infections, analysts have warned of another selloff in financial markets if the damage to Corporate America mounts. Third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are now expected to tumble 25%, compared with a forecast of a 2.7% drop on April 1, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. In the second quarter, earnings are forecast to have plunged 43%.

At 6:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 235 points, or 0.92%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.25 points, or 0.62% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.38%. Travel-related stocks were among the biggest gainers in premarket trade, with cruise line operators Carnival Corp , Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd rising between 3% and 4%.

Economically-sensitive stocks including Morgan Stanley , Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Corp rose between 1% and 3%.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand to ban online alcohol sales to curb underage drinking

Thailand said on Thursday it would prohibit online sales of alcohol in a clampdown on underage drinking after a rise in sales during the coronavirus outbreak. The Southeast Asian country scrapped a three-week ban on the sale of alcohol in s...

Belgian retirement home offers 'hug curtain' for safe embrace

Residents of a Belgian retirement home are able to soothe the pain of social distancing measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic by embracing their loved ones through a hug curtain. Staff at the Jardins de Picardie nursing home near the Fr...

Southern European yields hit 3-month lows with riskier assets back in demand

Yields on riskier southern European debt hit three-month lows on Thursday in line with broader market optimism after an improvement in economic data, while Germanys safe-haven benchmark Bund yield held near a one-week high. Italys 10-year g...

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not be pulled down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes should not be pulled down from an Oxford University college because history should not be edited. Oriel College, Oxford, said last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020