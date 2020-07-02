Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Global Week 2020 offers a #BeTheRevival post-pandemic worldview

Themed #BeTheRevival

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:26 IST
India Global Week 2020 offers a #BeTheRevival post-pandemic worldview
India Global Week 2020. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Themed #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, India Global Week 2020 has been devised as the biggest-ever international event on India's globalisation, to be held between July 9 and 11. Over the course of these three days, the summit will offer a platform to explore business, strategic and cultural opportunities that India has to offer the world, understand the challenges and make informed decisions as we look ahead to a better, brighter future beyond COVID-19.

Organised by the UK-headquartered media house India Inc Group, the webinar will include sessions on Geopolitics, Business, Arts & Culture, Emerging Technologies, Banking and Finance, Pharma, Defence and Security, Social Impact and the Indian Diaspora. It will also feature high-powered country sessions on Australia, Japan, Singapore, the US, and the UK. India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar; India's Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal; the recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin; and author-politician Shashi Tharoor will be joined by a host of strategic, business and professional experts, including Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh; Former CIA Chief General David Petraeus; Ayushman Bharat CEO Dr Indu Bhushan; Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar; Leader of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru; Classical Indian Danseuse Madhu Nataraj; and Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar; to name a few.

"As we emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, let us direct our energies towards understanding challenges and making informed decisions to rebuild in the post-pandemic world. In these three days, we will not only look towards building optimism but also charting a course of action that India can take in concert with global economies to revive and rebuild for a better and brighter future," said Manoj Ladwa, India Inc. CEO and Founder, Setting the stage for the mega event, said Manoj Ladwa, India Inc CEO and Founder, while setting the stage for the mega event. The virtual event will bring together over 5,000 global participants across plus 75 sessions and plus 250 speakers for incisive global discussion and lively debate over three invigorating days.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

PM Johnson's father flies to Greece despite ban

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for travelling to Greece despite UK government advice against international travel and a Greek ban on flights from Britain. Stanley Johnson posted videos on Instagram ta...

Tesla 2Q deliveries rise over 1Q despite factory shutdown

Tesla says it delivered more electric vehicles worldwide in the second quarter than it did in the first. The increase came even though coronavirus restrictions forced it to shut down its only US factory for much of the period. The company...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 2

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Won't sell Chinese mobile phones, say shopkeepers in Ahmedabad

Amid escalating border tension between India and China, the shopkeepers in Ahmedabad citys largest mobile phone market said they have decided not to sell Chinese gadgets henceforth, and urged Indian companies to manufacture good quality and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020