The new facility, VVDN Global Innovation Park, spread over 10 acres in Manesar, Haryana was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari via video conferencing with wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the company said in a statement. "VVDN would hire 1 lakh people in next three years as we continue to grow in electronic design and manufacturing in India for both domestic and global customers," VVDN co-founder and CEO Bhupender Saharan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:14 IST
VVDN plans to hire 1 lakh people in next 3 years, 10K in a year

Electronics company VVDN plans to hire 1 lakh people over the next three years and 10,000 people in a year, a top company official said on Thursday at the launch of its new facility. The new facility, VVDN Global Innovation Park, spread over 10 acres in Manesar, Haryana was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari via video conferencing with wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the company said in a statement.

"VVDN would hire 1 lakh people in next three years as we continue to grow in electronic design and manufacturing in India for both domestic and global customers," VVDN co-founder and CEO Bhupender Saharan said. The company said its Global Innovation Park (GIP) will house research and development and electronic manufacturing facilities with capacity to accommodate 1 lakh people over the next three years.

Saharan also announced the plan to hire 10,000 employees in the next 12 months, it said. "It is an achievement for Government of India's vision for an 'Atamanirbhar Bharat' when Indian tech companies like VVDN take on the challenge of designing and manufacturing high-tech electronic products and components in India and set their eyes for global success," the statement quoted Gadkari as saying.

Saharan said the inauguration of GIP is an important milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to help India emerge as a hub of engineering innovation excellence and robust manufacturing. "This Global Innovation Park, along with 10 other R&D centres, 4 manufacturing facilities across the country, will help us to continuously innovate on the latest technologies especially in the 5G, WiFi, cloud, vision IOT space," he added.

