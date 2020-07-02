Left Menu
Gehlot terms railways’ decision to allow private players ‘anti-people’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the railway ministry's decision to allow private companies to run trains on 109 rail routes as ''anti-people''.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:36 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the railway ministry's decision to allow private companies to run trains on 109 rail routes as ''anti-people''. "Privatization of Railways is a decision which goes against the common people of the country. It is indeed the lifeline, as Rahul Gandhi Ji said and this service should not be privatized," he said on Twitter. Indian Railways on Thursday formally initiated a plan to allow private units to run passenger trains on its network. Under this, eligibility requests have been invited for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains.

