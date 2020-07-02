Left Menu
The Latest: Trump: Economy 'roaring back' after jobs report

However, the economy remains far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered in the spring during the coronavirus outbreak Trump says there are still areas where “we're putting out the flames” of the virus. Many states, especially in the South and West, are experiencing spikes in coronavirus cases and leading some governors to slow the pace of reopening their economies.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:39 IST
US employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 per cent as the job market improved for the second straight month. However, the economy remains far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered in the spring during the coronavirus outbreak

Trump says there are still areas where “we're putting out the flames” of the virus. Many states, especially in the South and West, are experiencing spikes in coronavirus cases and leading some governors to slow the pace of reopening their economies.

