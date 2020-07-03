Godrej Security Solutions launches UV Case; expands health security portfolio in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): The UV Sanitizer box which has both CSIR-Central Scientific Instrument Organisation (CSIR) and CE certification uses UV-C light-based disinfection technology and is proven to sanitize against viruses and bacteria including on everyday objects. Godrej Security Solutions (GSS), the leading player in future technology of security solutions, announced its venture into the health security segment with the COVID defence security range of products in May.

To meet the growing demand for products in the health security space, Godrej has launched 'UV Case' and expanded its health security segment. The portfolio address the issue of sanitizing daily objects, equipment, and surfaces that come in contact with several people before entering a premise.

The newly launched UV Case from Godrej Security Solutions uses the UV-C light disinfection technology that helps to create a multiple barrier approach to reducing the transmission of the virus and germs based on current disinfection data and empirical evidence. Worldwide, UV-C Sterilization is the most established scientific method for dry killing more than 65 families of pathogens, viruses, and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-1.

Godrej Security Solutions has ensured strict quality control and the product has undergone rigorous testing - both at in-house and leading external laboratories such as CSIR, an ICMR approved laboratory based in Chennai. The product is also CE certified. This is one of the key differentiators that set UV Case apart from its competition, and a crucial parameter when investing in a UV sanitization device.

"Studies show that UV-C light has been used extensively for more than 40 years in disinfecting drinking water, wastewater, air, pharmaceutical products, and surfaces against a whole suite of human pathogens. Today, health security has become a priority for everyone. There is an increased need for a product post-COVID-19 that would sanitize anything that has been brought home from external environments. The Godrej UV Case meets this need; it disinfects and decontaminates almost everything used by an individual daily from mobiles, masks, newspapers, clothes, accessories, books, bags, and many other innumerable articles. It will also be helpful for the healthcare sector for the sanitization of PPEs kits. As a market leader, it was incumbent on us to launch a product only after rigorous internal and external testing before it could reach consumers. With the UV Case, we move one step closer to achieving our mission of making the world a safer and healthier place," said Mehernosh Pithawalla, Vice President, Godrej Security Solutions on the launch. Homes, work-places of the future, as well as many industries, will have to ensure minimum human interference and combat the spread of infectious diseases through surface contact.

The product enables homeowners and commercial establishments to sanitize their daily-use items like watches, wallets, keys, mobiles, clothes, parcels, among others. Stationery, medical equipment, and salon products can be disinfected in the case to protect and sanitize them before use. Shop owners can disinfect their items for sale before and after customers have had a touch and feel of the same.

Godrej Security Solution estimates the total addressable health security and safety market for FY-2021 in the country is around Rs 200 crore. "We seek to capture at least 20 per cent share of the addressable market," added Mehernosh. Secure and safe

The UV C light technology is a scientific method that requires the right amount of exposure of the objects to the UV light rays. The UV Case has been designed to keep this crucial aspect in mind. From the number of lights used in the product to the distance between the object and the light source -- all play a critical role in designing a product that gives an appropriate amount of 'exposure'.

Since exposure to UV C Light can be harmful to humans, Godrej UV Case ensures zero per cent leakage and has an auto cutoff feature that instantly shuts the light when the door is opened during the operation. The market today is flooded with several low cost and quality products that ignore these aspects completely. The sanitization process of the UV Case is a chemical-free case that helps to kill 99.9 per cent viruses and germs. The UV case can sanitize everything from cash, jewellery, mobile phones to masks, and PPE Kits. The new product has found industry-wide applications in hospitality, healthcare, leisure, retail, and homes.

The UV Case comes in three sizes which give consumers maximum usable volume compared to other products in the market. The UV case comes in three variants 15L, 30L, and 54L ranging for home use to industrial use starting at Rs 8,999. It is ergonomically designed ensuring ease of material access, and convenient pull-out tray. The products are currently available across stores from GSS and will be available on their e-commerce website (shop.godrejsecure.com). Godrej Security Solutions has a presence across 20 plus branches across the country who are well-equipped, skilled, and trained to assist all customer queries and requirements.

Godrej Security Solutions has always been at the forefront of ensuring the safety of homes and consumers at large. As the new world order is slowly setting into place, Godrej Security Solutions's venture into the health security segment will provide consumers with a wide range of products that can be used in their daily lives keeping in mind the need to take proactive measures to combat the spread of infections.