Vietnam bank lending up 3.26% as of end-June from end-2019

Vietnam reported a 3.26% increase in bank lending as of the end of June from the end of last year, the country's central bank governor said on Friday. The Southeast Asian country's economic growth traditionally relies heavily on increased credit, though authorities have been trying to reduce this reliance.

"The central bank is willing to raise its caps on credit growth for local commercial banks during the rest of this year to support economic growth," governor Le Minh Hung said in a statement on a government website.