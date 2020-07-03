SP Robotic Works Launches TechLadder for Professionals; Expands into Corporate Workforce Upskilling

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)• Through Tech Ladder, SP Robotic Work offers certified courses on Machine Learning and VR/AR for graduates and working professionals• Courses are designed to make the learner equipped with practical knowledge and placement recommendations with SPRW’s partner companiesSP Robotic Works, India’s leading AI-assisted learning platform for Robotics and coding today announced the launch of their newest course offering, TechLadder for graduates and professionals to be best equipped for opportunities in the technology sector. The newly introduced courses are on Machine Learning (ML) and Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality (VR/AR). The certification courses are designed for working professionals and young aspirants to gain practical knowledge in the most lucrative technology skill sets. Machine Learning has been at the core of SP Robotic Works for the last eight years with more than 100,000 benefitting from the program. TechLadder offers a complete booster for an individual to enter and sustain opportunities in Machine Learning & AI and the booming gaming industry with skill sets in VR/AR. The AR/VR course, on the other hand, is authorised and certified by Unity Software, the global leaders in the segment. TechLadder Courses are designed with a high focus on practical understanding of concepts through direct experiments and implementations. The learner will be certified upon submission of a practical project at the end of the course, thereby making them eligible for placement opportunities directly referred by SPRW to their partner companies like Sage IT. The courses under TechLadder will also be taught using AI-powered smart teachers, programmed to adapt to every individual student's learning needs. Moreover, there are industry experts available to the learner for one-to-one sessions, in case of any queries beyond the program. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Aravind Kashyap, CEO of Sage IT said that; "As I see today the trends impacting humanity are Automation, Data and Intelligence. Sage IT Inc being a leading service provider in the Cognitive Automation space by combining AI, ML, AR/VR is always on the look out for talent and expertise in these segments. Platforms like SPRW TechLadder can be an ideal program to identify and nurture next generation of great minds to serve the IT industry.” While commenting on the new launch, Sneha Priya CEO and Co-founder and Pranavan S, CTO and Co-founder of SP Robotic Works said that; “Practical knowledge fuels employability as well as entrepreneurship. While degrees are important to understand concepts and principles, with TechLadder we wish to create a huge boost to the employability potential of young aspirants along with giving an opportunity to early-stage professions to stay relevant with continuous upskilling and reskilling. With the certification from an industry leader of Robotics and Technology like SPRW, TechLadder will be a value add to many aspirant careers.” Established in 2012, SP Robotics is Co-founded by Sneha Priya and Pranavan Santhanakrishnan, who are widely considered as pioneers in Robotics application and education. The digital learning platform aims to democratise STEM learning through providing a holistic education for students in Robotics, Coding, IoT, A.I., Drone and AR/VR. The franchising arm of the company, SP Robotics Maker Lab has 80+ Ai-powered smart class centres across 30 cities in India. With the proven methodology of imparting technical education more than 1 Lakh+ learners, SPRW is gearing up to venture into corporate upskilling and certification through TechLadder. About SPRWSP Robotic Works, India #1 AI-powered learning platform specialises in providing experiential learning to students between the age of 7 and 17 in latest technologies like Robotics, coding, analytics, AI, VR, IoT and everything that promotes STEM education. SPRW’s AI-enabled Maker Labs guide every student individually with rich animations, real-time concepts and interactive questions highlighting real-time progress of the students making it India’s largest network of maker labs. Having the desire to transform the way Engineering and STEM education is looked at and with an aim to ignite curiosity amongst children, the company operates 80+ dedicated centres spread over 30 cities. Having been recognised with more than 35 awards, the company has its wings spread across international borders with centres in countries like Australia, UAE, Singapore, Thailand and Mauritius. For more information, please visit sproboticworks.com. PWRPWR