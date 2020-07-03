Left Menu
USAID commits 605 Billion RWF to Rwanda’s development efforts

Kigali | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:15 IST
The Government of Rwanda and the United States Government, represented by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has signed a five-year agreement on Thursday, July 2 to commit 605 Billion Rwandan Francs to Rwanda's development efforts, according to a news report by U.S. Embassy in Rwanda.

The commitment mentioned in a document called a Development Objective Grant Agreement (DOAG) which was signed at the offices of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning by USAID/Rwanda Mission Director, Leslie Marbury, and the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana.

"With this funding, the United States maintains its commitment to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with Rwanda as it works to achieve its own goals," said USAID's Mission Director, Leslie Marbury at the signing.

"This support to Rwanda by the United States Government will prioritize Health, education, private sector growth, and governance which are key areas of our National Strategy for Transformation (NST1). It is much relevant and equally important in the implementation of our COVID-19 Socio-Economic Recovery Plan, "said Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

USAID works closely with the government, civil society, the private sector, and communities to build on decades of progress and advance Rwanda's self-reliance. The goal of the partnership is to strengthen human capital, foster a robust private sector, and build accountable institutions.

