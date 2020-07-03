Left Menu
World's leading multinationals are preparing engineering professionals as per industry demand at Chandigarh University

Industry has always been working in dynamic environment where the skill-set in demand changes with the change in technology used to develop new applications and products.

03-07-2020
Microsoft, General Manager, India, Joseph Landes inaugurating state-of-the-art Research technology facility at Chandigarh University. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh [India], July 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Industry has always been working in dynamic environment where the skill-set in demand changes with the change in technology used to develop new applications and products. As a result Universities and Institutions around the world have to keep updating their academic syllabus which they teach to the students so as to prepare them according to the industry requirements.

"Chandigarh University has emerged as the pioneer Higher Education Institution in India which lays importance to the Industry-Academic Interface which is utilized to understand the in-demand skill-set that the multinationals are looking for, while recruiting fresh talent," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. The University currently has more than 40 Industry Established Centre-of-Excellence at its campus which are being used by top notch companies as the training schools to prepare a pool of talent for the corporate world.

"In addition, Chandigarh University has become the first University of India to have constituted Corporate Advisory Board having CEOs, COOs, Vice-Presidents and other senior functionaries of fortune 500 companies, top 100 companies of India as the members who help in guiding the University in drafting a futuristic road-map and career planning for its students so that they are in-demand with the corporate world," added Satnam Sandhu, Chancellor. Amongst the prominent Industry Established Centre-of-Excellence include North India's 1st Microsoft Innovation Centre, North India's 1st HP Centre of Excellence, India 1st IBM Software Lab for Emerging Technologies, India's 1st Mahindra & Mahindra T-School, Volvo-Eicher Training Academy, Hyundai Professional Development Centre and Honda Automobile Training Centre.

"The students under-go academic learning based of the syllabus prepared by the Industry Experts which means hands-on practical exposure to the latest technologies which are being used in the Industry which improves their employability prospects as the students are turned into professionals at the university level itself," said Satnam Sandhu, while explaining the benefits of Industry Sponsored Research and Training Laboratories for the students. The other benefits include working on live industry projects under the guidance of experts from the industry, getting internships and value-addition certifications from the prominent industry and preference during campus placements.

Tie-ups in IT and Computer Science Engineering North India's 1st Microsoft Innovation Centre, North India's 1st HP Centre-of-Excellence, India's 1st Software Lab for Emerging Technologies, Wipro Mission 10x Lab, Oracle Academy, North India's 1st Tech-Mahindra IMS Lab, Microsoft Global Technical Support Centre, SAP Next-Gen Lab, Microsoft Azure Lab, Intel Intelligent System Lab, UNISYS Academic Alliance, Red Hat Academy

Tie-ups in Automobile, Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering India's 1st Mahindra & Mahindra T-School, India's 1st Volvo-Eicher Training Academy, India's 1st Hyundai Professional Development Centre, Honda Automobile Professional Training Centre, MSC Centre for Excellence

Tie-ups in Civil Engineering Glass Academy Foundation, BOSCH Bridge Centre, Everest Innovation Centre

Tie-ups in Electronics & Communication Sector CISCO Networking Academy, Videocon Advanced Communication Lab, True-Chip VLSI Training Lab

Tie-ups in AI & Robotics Engineering India's 1st Virtusa Centre of Excellence, BOT Lab

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

