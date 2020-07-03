Left Menu
Morgan Stanley, BofA lead deal making with nearly 50% mkt share in H1

These two players accounted for nearly half of the close to USD 44 billion of mergers and acquisitions completed during the first six months of the calendar year while in terms of volume their share is very low, completing just 11 of the 72 deals during the reporting period. According the numbers collated by Merger Market, Morgan Stanley leads the league table completing deals worth USD 13.53 billion, which also makes the American investment banker the second largest in terms of volume as well with nine completed deals during the reporting period.

Wall Street majors Morgan Stanley and Bank of America jumped many places to lead the investment bankers league table in value terms during the first half of the year, while in terms of volume, EY retains the top slot closing as many as 22 transactions, according to a report.

According the numbers collated by Merger Market, Morgan Stanley leads the league table completing deals worth USD 13.53 billion, which also makes the American investment banker the second largest in terms of volume as well with nine completed deals during the reporting period. Bank of America has closed just two big deals valued at USD 6.66 billion, but is the second largest in value terms, according to the report, adding in terms of volume, this Wall Street major is ranked at a low 11.

The report says the top 15 i-bankers have completed deals worth USD 43.81 billion across 72 transactions during the reporting period. Among the domestic i-bankers, RBSA Advisors leads the league table with USD 4.6 billion across seven deals, which also makes it the third largest deal maker, and JM Financial with USD 1.7 billion across seven deals is the fourth largest deal maker among the top 15. Arpwood Capital is at number seven with USD 1.5 billion across three transactions. For Arpwood, this is the maiden entry into the big boys' club.

At the third slot is EY closing as many as 22 deals involving USD 5.08 billion, making it the largest deal maker in terms of volume, followed by Deloitte which has completed three deals worth USD 3.3 billion. At the fifth slot is SBI Caps closing three deals worth USD 2.9 billion, followed by Nomura Holdings with USD 1.7 billion across two deals, and IDSBI Capital Markets with USD 1.3 billion involving two deals. Others among the top 15 are Alvarex & Marsal (USD 745 million across two deals), JP Morgan (USD 548 million across two deals), Citi (USD 434 million across three deals), Oaklins (USD 150 million across three deals), and Avendus Capital (USD 92 million across three deals).

