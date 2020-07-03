Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL output drops 63%, dispatches by nearly 60% on Day 1 of workers strike

A coal ministry official said that 37 per cent of production could happen because of around 1 lakh contract workers employed by Coal India. The coal dispatch by CIL on the first day of the strike was 41.14 per cent at 5,78,000 tonnes, when compared to 14,05,000 tonnes of average coal dispatched in the last 10 days (from June 22 to July 1), the company official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:20 IST
CIL output drops 63%, dispatches by nearly 60% on Day 1 of workers strike

The production of state-run Coal India declined by 63 per cent on the first day of three-day strike by its workers affiliated to five trade unions, according to a company official. The overburden removal, or clearing of top soil to make coal seams ready for mining, was 57.84 per cent on Thursday, the official said. Coal India produced 4,81,000 tonnes of coal on Thursday, which is 37 per cent of the last 10 days average production (from June 22 to July 1) of 12,96,900 tonnes, the official said.

Protesting trade unions, however, had claimed that on the first day of the strike there was no production and dispatch. A coal ministry official said that 37 per cent of production could happen because of around 1 lakh contract workers employed by Coal India.

The coal dispatch by CIL on the first day of the strike was 41.14 per cent at 5,78,000 tonnes, when compared to 14,05,000 tonnes of average coal dispatched in the last 10 days (from June 22 to July 1), the company official said. The overburden removal was also 58 per cent of the normal removal, the official said.

Normal removal, he said, has been calculated as average of previous 10 days immediately prior to the strike day, he said. The ministry official said that the "overburden removal was good due to the contribution made by the contract workers, mostly engaged in overburden removal work." On Thursday, there was an attendance of 32.36 per cent as 63,581 employees reported to work, in comparison to 1,96,487 employees who reported to work on June 22 in Coal India and it different subsidiaries, the official said. Five trade unions, including RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), working in Coal India Ltd (CIL) went on a three-day strike from Thursday to protest the decision of the government to start commercial coal mining.

According to analysts, the coal strike will not impact the power industry and electricity generation as the power houses have sufficient stock of dry fuel. The coal stock in thermal power plants in the country has increased to the highest level of 50 million tonnes (MT), sufficient enough for 30 days, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said a fortnight back.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"Don't give up hope" in fighting viruses, says "cured" London AIDS patient

A previously HIV-positive man who is only the second known adult worldwide to be functionally cured of HIV called on Friday for people living with the AIDS-causing virus, as well as those battling COVID-19, not to give up hope of a cure.Ada...

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717: Health dept.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717 Health dept....

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Laubers office was investigating suspected graft sur...

Spanish minister says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday that all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back. The debt will be sustainable as i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020