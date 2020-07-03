Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar rises as risk appetite tempered by rising COVID-19 cases in U.S.

The dollar edged up on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly fall since the start of June, as a sentiment boost from better-than-expected jobs data in the United States was tempered by surging coronavirus cases. The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday that payrolls surged in June but the reaction in currencies was limited.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:46 IST
FOREX-Dollar rises as risk appetite tempered by rising COVID-19 cases in U.S.

The dollar edged up on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly fall since the start of June, as a sentiment boost from better-than-expected jobs data in the United States was tempered by surging coronavirus cases.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday that payrolls surged in June but the reaction in currencies was limited. Even after two months of job recovery from May, the U.S. economy has regained just over a third of an historic plunge of 20.787 million jobs lost in April. Broader market sentiment improved as Asian shares rallied to a four-month high overnight following a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose less than 0.1%, to 97.249 at 1353 GMT. Friday saw its biggest daily gains this week but it is still on track for its biggest weekly fall since the first week of June. "In a week characterized by dropping FX volatility, the dollar looks to be re-establishing a gentle bear-trend as equities keep showing complacency to grim contagion news," FX strategists at ING wrote in a note to clients.

"Such complacency still indicates the short-term outlook for risk assets is not lacking hurdles, but there is still a material chance we have seen the peak in the dollar," they added. Riskier currencies edged up, with the New Zealand dollar up 0.3% at 0.6528 versus the U.S. dollar and the Australian dollar up 0.2% at 0.69395.

The Norwegian crown rose around 0.5% versus the dollar, at 9.487, on track for its best week since the first week of June . The euro was little changed against the dollar, at 1.1237 . It gained against the safe-haven Swiss franc and fell versus the commodity-driven Norwegian crown.

Traders have been balancing hopes for an economic recovery with surging coronavirus infections, particularly in the United States, where infections are rising in the majority of states. "We are surprised about an emerging consensus that a much-faster-than-expected recovery justifies support for risk assets. What we see in the latest data is just base effects, as economies exit the lockdown," Bank of America FX strategists Michalis Rousakis and Rohit Garg said in note.

"We would expect global output to stabilize soon to well below pre-crisis levels. This is not a V," they added. U.S. states have delayed and in some cases reversed plans to let stores reopen and activities resume.

"The chances have risen that risk aversion will rise again over the coming days due to the negative news flow, allowing the dollar to appreciate, rather than optimism making further ground," wrote Antje Praefcke, FX analyst at Commerzbank. "The downside in EUR-USD still seems to be the weaker side currently," she added.

Relations between the United States and China are also in focus over China's strategy in Hong Kong. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation on Thursday to penalise banks doing business with Chinese officials who help implement Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong.

With U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"Don't give up hope" in fighting viruses, says "cured" London AIDS patient

A previously HIV-positive man who is only the second known adult worldwide to be functionally cured of HIV called on Friday for people living with the AIDS-causing virus, as well as those battling COVID-19, not to give up hope of a cure.Ada...

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717: Health dept.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717 Health dept....

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Laubers office was investigating suspected graft sur...

Spanish minister says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday that all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back. The debt will be sustainable as i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020