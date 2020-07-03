Left Menu
Development News Edition

June exports data to reflect faster recovery: Goyal

The country's exports, after contracting drastically in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are "recovering fast" and it will be reflected in the data for June, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:30 IST
June exports data to reflect faster recovery: Goyal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The country's exports, after contracting drastically in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are "recovering fast" and it will be reflected in the data for June, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. Addressing export promotion councils through video conferencing, the minister said the June data will reflect the gains, "with the merchandise export figures touching almost 88 per cent of the corresponding period last year." Most of the markets abroad have not been able to make such a "remarkable" comeback, he said, adding imports are still far behind. "The exports, after setbacks in the first two months of this financial year due to COVID-19, are recovering fast, as the unlock process gains and the economic activity makes a revival," he said. Trade data for June will be released on July 15. He also said that as Unlock 2.0 has come with more permissions, it is expected that things will further improve. The minister called upon the industry to shun over-dependence on imports and certain geographies, as this leads to dire consequences in the long-term. He exhorted them to make in India, use indigenous resources and skilled manpower, produce quality products, and use the economies of scale to deliver affordable products. Contracting for the third straight month, India's exports declined 36.47 per cent in May to USD 19.05 billion, mainly on account of drop in shipments by key sectors such as petroleum, textiles, engineering, gems and jewellery. Imports too plunged 51 per cent to USD 22.2 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of USD 3.15 billion, compared to USD 15.36 billion in the same month of the previous year, according to commerce ministry data.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens mourn man who killed himself in busy Beirut district

Dozens of people lay flowers on a main Beirut street where a man killed himself on Friday, with some blaming his death on the countrys economic collapse that has left more and more Lebanese hungry. Reuters could not establish the motive for...

L&T Finance's deal to sell L&T Capital Markets (Middle East) terminated

LT Finance Holdings on Friday said the deal to sell its fully owned subsidiary LT Capital Markets Middle East to Proud Securities and Credits Pvt Ltd has been terminated in absence of regulatory approvals. In November 2019, it had informed ...

MSME ordinance will not affect land rights of indigenous people: Assam industries minister

Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday said that an ordinance to facilitate MSME units will not affect the land rights of the indigenous people of the state. Amid condemnation of the ordinance, he said the l...

With 94 new cases, Goa's coronavirus tally crosses 1500-mark

Goas coronavirus count has crossed 1500-mark after 94 new cases were reported on Friday. According to the Directorate of Health Services, the total cases in Goa has reached 1,576, while 772 have recovered and four succumbed to the disease.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020