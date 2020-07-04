Left Menu
Apollo Proton Cancer Centre Receives Prestigious JCI Accreditation

JCI accreditation is the gold standard in following global practices for exceptional patient care and safety Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, "The growing prevalence of cancer in India with the lack of Oncology centres led to our bringing in the most advanced technologies in cancer care culminating in South Asia and Middle East's first Proton Therapy Centre.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 10:49 IST
CHENNAI, India, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), the first Proton Therapy Centre in South Asia and the Middle East, announced its accreditation by Joint Commission International (JCI), the recognized global leader in health care accreditation. This makes APCC the first dedicated advanced cancer centre to receive this international accreditation. Since its commencement in June 2019, APCC has been the preferred cancer centre globally for Proton Therapy and Cancer Care Management. JCI accreditation is the gold standard in following global practices for exceptional patient care and safety

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, "The growing prevalence of cancer in India with the lack of Oncology centres led to our bringing in the most advanced technologies in cancer care culminating in South Asia and Middle East's first Proton Therapy Centre. The top 10 Cancer care specialists are working with us, equipped with advanced ultramodern medical technology to ensure our center is a world-class proton care center. It is a matter of pride that APCC is now recognised for its quality standards which will further strengthen our resolve to keep raising the bar in Oncology."Paula Wilson, President and CEO, JCI, said , " Joint Commission International (JCI) commends APCC for its commitment to meeting international quality and patient safety standards by earning JCI accreditation during the global pandemic. This achievement was possible by utilizing JCI's virtual survey process, where surveys are conducted through the use of technology."Ms. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, " APCC has succeeded in making the world's most advanced radiation therapy accessible to benefit a large population. The first Proton Therapy Centre to receive the gold standard JCI accreditation in South Asia and Middle East, this milestone was achieved despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, which underscores the APCC's commitment to quality and advanced patient care."In its first year of operation, APCC has already performed over 200 proton procedures and over 750 surgical procedures on patients from across the globe. Multi-disciplinary Disease Management Groups and personalised organ-specific care plans ensures that patients feel safe, comfortable and receive the epitome of personalized oncology care during their cancer treatment

About Apollo Proton Cancer CentreA beacon of excellence, APCC is the first in India to introduce Proton Therapy. A fully integrated treatment facility offering advanced surgical, radiation, and medical oncology treatment. https://proton.apollohospitals.com/Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200114/Apollo_Proton_Cancer_Centre_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200113/APCC_Team.jpg PWRPWR

