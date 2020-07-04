Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches scheme to promote Indian apps

The track 1 - started from Saturday - will identify the best Indian applications that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class apps in their respective categories. "This Innovation Challenge with various cash awards and incentives of featuring Apps on Leader Boards seeks to create an ecosystem where Indian entrepreneurs and startups are incentivised to ideate, incubate, build, nurture and sustain Tech solutions that can serve not only citizens within India but also the world," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:11 IST
Govt launches scheme to promote Indian apps
The Ministry of Electronics and IT in partnership with Niti Ayog announced that it will run the programme in two stages. Image Credit: Pixabay

The government on Saturday launched a programme for Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups to build a strong ecosystem to develop and promote indigenous world-class apps. The Ministry of Electronics and IT in partnership with Niti Ayog announced that it will run the programme in two stages.

"With an objective to support and build a strong ecosystem for Indian Apps, MeitY in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission – Niti Aayog launches Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge for Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups. "This is to help realise the vision of Prime Minister for building a Digital India and using Digital Technologies for building an AatmaNirbhar Bharat," Meity said in a statement.

The programme will run on two tracks, which will be to promote existing apps and develop new ones. Track 1 - started from Saturday - will identify the best Indian applications that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world-class apps in their respective categories.

"This Innovation Challenge with various cash awards and incentives of featuring Apps on Leader Boards seeks to create an ecosystem where Indian entrepreneurs and startups are incentivised to ideate, incubate, build, nurture and sustain Tech solutions that can serve not only citizens within India but also the world," the statement said. Track 1 is expected to be completed in a month. In the track 2 of the "AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge," the government will seek to identify Indian startups, entrepreneurs, companies and encourage them with ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out of applications.

"This track will run for a longer course of time, details of which shall be provided separately," the statement said. The programme will look at app development in eight categories which are social networking, e-learning, entertainment, health and wellness, business - including agritech, fintech, news and games.

Meity has set July 18 for submission of entries through MyGov website. "A specific Jury for each track with experts from the private sector and academia will evaluate the entries received. Shortlisted Apps will be given awards & will also feature on leader boards for information of citizens," the statement said. The government will also adopt suitable apps, guide them to maturity and list on Government e-Marketplace (GeM), it added.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record

Floridas confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a record 11,458 on Saturday, the states health department said, the second time in three days that its caseload increased by more than 10,000. The new record came a day after seven other states a...

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday. When completed, it will be the third largest cricket stadium in the world...

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, north India reels under sultry weather

Instances of wall collapse, uprooting of trees and waterlogging were reported in Maharashtra as heavy rains lashed large parts of the western state, including Mumbai, for the second day on Saturday. However, there were no casualties. North ...

MMRDA to hold job fair next week

With several ongoing infrastructure projects in the MMR witnessing delays due to lack of labourers, the Maharashtra governments skill development ministry has decided to conduct an online job fair next week. In the absence of labourers, Mum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020