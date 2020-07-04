Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPOs to transform rural economy: Tomar

Rural sector will be transformed by constitution of 10,000 Farmers' Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will not only help in agricultural progress, but also create new avenues of development, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 21:26 IST
FPOs to transform rural economy: Tomar

Rural sector will be transformed by constitution of 10,000 Farmers' Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will not only help in agricultural progress, but also create new avenues of development, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday. "86 per cent farmers in the country are small and marginal farmers, who will strengthen the rural economy through these FPOs, which will not only help in agricultural progress, but also create new avenues for the development of the country," Tomar said while  addressing a meeting of Laghu Udyog Bharati and Sahakar Bharati through video conference.

Ministers of State for Agriculture Purushottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, and Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present. In the beginning, the minimum number of members in the FPOs would be 300 in the plains and 100 in the North-East and hilly areas, an official statement quoted Tomar having said in the conference.

The FPOs, which are being formed for the benefit of small, marginal and landless farmers, will be managed in such a way that these farmers get access to technological inputs, finances, and better markets and prices for their crops, so as to fulfil the target of doubling farmers' incomes by 2022 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. Tomar further said that the FPOs will help to reduce the cost of production and marketing, and also help to improve output in the agricultural and horticultural sectors. This will also help to increase employment opportunities.

To boost food processing, the minister said in the Budget 2020-21, there was a proposal to adopt cluster approach for horticultural produce through "One district – One Product" scheme so as to give a fillip to value addition, marketing and exports. This is a central scheme, whose total budget is Rs 6,865 crores. All FPOs will be provided professional support and handholding for 5 years. About 15 per cent of the FPOs are to be constituted in aspirational districts, and will be formed on priority basis in scheduled tribal areas, he said, adding that this is a produce cluster based scheme. The FPOs will also boost organic and natural farming.

Further elaborating on the scheme, Tomar said it will be implemented through agencies like NABARD, SFAC and NCDC. They will be provided facility of equity grant up to Rs 15 lakh on matching equity basis for financial stability. There will be credit guarantee fund with NABARD and NCDC, under which suitable credit guarantee up to Rs 2 crore per FPO will be provided. Understanding the importance of capacity building, training and skill development of the stakeholders, the minister said that there is a provision to provide training in organisational management, resource planning, marketing and processing through national and regional level institutions.

A number of suggestions were received from the representatives of the participating organisations and discussion on various issues was held, the statement added..

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt's top court upholds 15-year-sentence for activist

Egypts highest criminal court on Saturday upheld a 15-year sentence for one of the leading activists behind the countrys 2011 uprising who was convicted of taking part in clashes between protesters and security forces. The Court of Cassatio...

Coronavirus: Positive trend in Delhi as less percentage of tested people found infected; recovery rate crosses 70 pc

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has declined to 10. 58 per cent after rising to nearly 37 per cent, and the average number of cases has also dropped by almost 1,000 over the previous week, indicating a welcome trend, though experts ha...

Odisha: Father of groom arrested, FIR against others for violating COVID-19 protocols at marriage function

The father of a groom and his brother were arrested on Saturday in Odishas Ganjam district, a COVID-19 hotspot, for violating safety protocols during the marriage function, police said. The district administration has also imposed a penalty...

Akalis 'sold out' Punjab's interests by supporting ordinances: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday slammed Akalis, accusing them of selling the states interests by agreeing to the anti-farm ordinances to ruin the states farming community. The chief minister, however, asserted that he woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020