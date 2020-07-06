Understanding Criminal Behaviour JIBS organises first of its kind online Post-Graduate course

Monday, July 06: Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) of O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU), Sonipat, organized a first of its kind online post-graduate certificate course on 'Understanding Criminal Behaviour' recently to understand and explore criminal behaviour from social, psychological, biological and social perspectives. About 220 national and international participants attended the three-day postgraduate certificate course aimed at understanding patterns in criminal behaviour. Students from countries like UK, Switzerland, Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh along with students from India (22 States and UTs) participated in the three-day certificate course. “The course aimed at developing analytical and conceptual understanding of various facets of criminal behaviour. Sessions elucidated if psychological biases influence members of the criminal justice system and how to ascertain if forensic evidences are telling the truth! Participants also discussed about Eye Witness Testimonies, Understanding Criminal Behaviour of Serial Killers, White Collar Crime, Forensic Psychology, Domestic Violence and the intricacies of Cyber Crime." said Prof (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences. "All the participants had an excellent opportunity to learn from JIBS faculty members and researchers who specialize in the ﬁeld of Psychology, Criminology, Forensic Science, and allied subjects," added Dr. Sahni. The sessions were topical and relevant to the understanding of criminal behavior and included key areas such as understanding Deceit which discussed how there are about 70% of wrongful convictions each year. There are many reasons for wrongful convictions such as eyewitness misidentification, bad lawyering, false confessions, wrongful presentation of forensic evidence etc. With advent of technology and progression of psycho-physiological sciences, today it is possible to detect whether the person is providing accurate information or not. Such findings have made their way into the courtroom. During the course of the program, JIBS faculty members and research scholars provided insights into different aspects that explored criminological explanations, evaluation of criminal justice agencies and theoretical approaches in understanding how societal and psychological factors influence the criminal mind and co-dependency. Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of JIBS spearheaded the course along with Dr. Mohita Junnarkar, Associate Professor, JIBS & Deputy Director, Centre for Community Mental Health (CCMH) at O.P. Jindal Global University. Mr. Vipin Vijay Nair Lecturer, JIBS and Assistant Director for Center of Criminology and Forensic Studies at JIBS was the course coordinator for the three-day program. About Jindal Institute of Behavioral Sciences (JIBS)Established on April 22, 2014, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) is a value-based research Institute of O.P. Jindal Global University and a member of the Academic Council on the United Nations System (ACUNS). The Institute is dedicated to engaging in behavioural science research that is multi-disciplinary and empirical in nature. JIBS’ primary focus is on applied and experimental research in the areas of mental health, competency mapping, neurosciences, neural decision sciences, psychobiology, management sciences, forensic studies, social psychology and criminal behaviour. It aims to benefit students, teachers and professionals by helping them grow as critical thinkers and apply their potential to educational opportunities and community engagement. PWRPWR