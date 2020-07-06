Left Menu
Development News Edition

Understanding Criminal Behaviour JIBS organises first of its kind online Post-Graduate course

Participants also discussed about Eye Witness Testimonies, Understanding Criminal Behaviour of Serial Killers, White Collar Crime, Forensic Psychology, Domestic Violence and the intricacies of Cyber Crime." said Prof (Dr.) Sanjeev P. "All the participants had an excellent opportunity to learn from JIBS faculty members and researchers who specialize in the ﬁeld of Psychology, Criminology, Forensic Science, and allied subjects," added Dr. Sahni.

PTI | Sonipat | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:16 IST
Understanding Criminal Behaviour JIBS organises first of its kind online Post-Graduate course

Monday, July 06: Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) of O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU), Sonipat, organized a first of its kind online post-graduate certificate course on 'Understanding Criminal Behaviour' recently to understand and explore criminal behaviour from social, psychological, biological and social perspectives. About 220 national and international participants attended the three-day postgraduate certificate course aimed at understanding patterns in criminal behaviour. Students from countries like UK, Switzerland, Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh along with students from India (22 States and UTs) participated in the three-day certificate course. “The course aimed at developing analytical and conceptual understanding of various facets of criminal behaviour. Sessions elucidated if psychological biases influence members of the criminal justice system and how to ascertain if forensic evidences are telling the truth! Participants also discussed about Eye Witness Testimonies, Understanding Criminal Behaviour of Serial Killers, White Collar Crime, Forensic Psychology, Domestic Violence and the intricacies of Cyber Crime." said Prof (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences. "All the participants had an excellent opportunity to learn from JIBS faculty members and researchers who specialize in the ﬁeld of Psychology, Criminology, Forensic Science, and allied subjects," added Dr. Sahni. The sessions were topical and relevant to the understanding of criminal behavior and included key areas such as understanding Deceit which discussed how there are about 70% of wrongful convictions each year. There are many reasons for wrongful convictions such as eyewitness misidentification, bad lawyering, false confessions, wrongful presentation of forensic evidence etc. With advent of technology and progression of psycho-physiological sciences, today it is possible to detect whether the person is providing accurate information or not. Such findings have made their way into the courtroom. During the course of the program, JIBS faculty members and research scholars provided insights into different aspects that explored criminological explanations, evaluation of criminal justice agencies and theoretical approaches in understanding how societal and psychological factors influence the criminal mind and co-dependency. Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of JIBS spearheaded the course along with Dr. Mohita Junnarkar, Associate Professor, JIBS & Deputy Director, Centre for Community Mental Health (CCMH) at O.P. Jindal Global University. Mr. Vipin Vijay Nair Lecturer, JIBS and Assistant Director for Center of Criminology and Forensic Studies at JIBS was the course coordinator for the three-day program. About Jindal Institute of Behavioral Sciences (JIBS)Established on April 22, 2014, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) is a value-based research Institute of O.P. Jindal Global University and a member of the Academic Council on the United Nations System (ACUNS). The Institute is dedicated to engaging in behavioural science research that is multi-disciplinary and empirical in nature. JIBS’ primary focus is on applied and experimental research in the areas of mental health, competency mapping, neurosciences, neural decision sciences, psychobiology, management sciences, forensic studies, social psychology and criminal behaviour. It aims to benefit students, teachers and professionals by helping them grow as critical thinkers and apply their potential to educational opportunities and community engagement. PWRPWR

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling falls vs euro, steady vs dollar; Chancellor's support measures in focus

The pound fell against the euro, as the common currency rose on Monday, and held steady against the U.S. dollar, as traders looked ahead to this months Brexit negotiations and more government support measures expected later this week.By the...

Government maintaining ACC levy rates for next 2 years

The Government is maintaining current levy rates for the next 2 years, as part of a set of changes to help ease the financial pressures of COVID-19 providing certainty for businesses and New Zealanders, ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says....

DDCA may seek extension of six-week time for holding elections: Ombudsman Verma

The Delhi Districts Cricket Association DDCA is likely to move the High Court and seek an extension to the stipulated six weeks given to conduct the state units elections for the president and treasurers posts. Almost all the factions whic...

3 Delhi hotels serving as COVID-19 facilities delinked from hospitals over low-occupancy

Eds Recasts overnight story with input from hotels New Delhi, Jul 6 PTI District authorities in South West Delhi have delinked three hotels from the hospitals they were attached to to serve as COVID-19 care facilities due to low-occupancy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020