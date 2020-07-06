EsportsXO, in Association with PUBG, Announces XO Cup PUBG Finals

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)EsportsXO, a leading online gaming portal, announced the finals of its much anticipated PUBG event - The XO Cup, between 7 to 10 July, 2020. With a prize pool of INR 50k, this event brings together over 4000 teams, competing between 200 groups. According to a report from Verizon, gaming traffic increased by 75% during the lockdown enforced due to COVID pandemic. In addition, it was also reported that the average time spent on online gaming constitutes 11% of total entertainment per day. With rising smartphone penetration, and the current crisis, the surge observed in online gaming is unprecedented. As a result, online events are being organized around popular games, on a scale never seen before. The XO Cup is being managed by TGW Gaming, while it counts PUBG Mobile India as an official supporter. Esports XO, the name behind this prestigious PUBG tournament, also onboarded Sportskeeda Esports, as its official media partner. According to the event schedule, the top five teams from the semifinals will compete with the elite invited teams of the country, who have made their names in recent official PUBG Mobile tournaments such as PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL), PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and PUBG Mobile India Series(PMIS), in the finals. The year 2020, has been full of surprises. At the start of the year Australian Bushfire happened, then came the COVID-19. Literally the whole world has been in and out of lockdown since then. And due to this lockdown, an unprecedented surge has been observed in terms of online gaming. EsportsXO has been handling over 200k+ emerging eSport players in skill based gaming. The brand has an in-house team by the name, TXO, that scouts leading platforms like Free Fire, Fortnite, COD, FIFA, Tennis, etc., looking for fresh talents. According to the company Founders Utsav Umang and Rohit Raj, “We are gamers ourselves… and we believe that a portal that conducts games, must establish fair play and direct connect between gamers. Driven by this motive, today over 80% of gamers are regulars on our app.” The Company, while being bootstrapped, is geared to build the largest community of gaming fans, content creators, influencers, developers & brands. Offering the players to monetize their gaming skills is not quite unique across the world - but still at its nascent stages in India. Interested in competing with the champions of your favorite game? Join the EsportsXO PUBG tournament today! Image 1: XO Cup PUBG - Finalists Image 2: XO Cup PUBG PWRPWR