SANParks not yet open for overnight accommodation

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has not yet opened for overnight accommodation, as per Level 3 lockdown regulations on leisure and interprovincial travel.

Day self-drives in national parks continue to be permissible for residents of the various provinces in which the respective National Parks are located.

Visitors are urged to book online and to observe all COVID-19 health protocols while in the park, including exiting the park with as much of their refuse as hygienically possible.

SANParks Chief Executive Officer Fundisile Mketeni said the organisation is aware that many domestic tourists are eager to enjoy the tranquillity offered by national parks, and that they would like to extend the current self-drive opportunities to overnight stays.

He urged tourists to be patient until leisure travel and interprovincial travel regulations are implemented.

SANParks has suspended all overnight bookings for July. The public will be advised in due course when bookings open. The organisation advised those with overnight bookings to delay their travel and not cancel.

Mketeni urged South Africans to continue supporting the government's efforts to minimise the impact of COVID-19 by adhering to lockdown rules.

"We are seeing increasing infection numbers and regrettably the loss of lives as well. This is a reminder that a decision to open up our facilities has to be well-considered to ensure our colleagues, tourists, their friends and families' health are not compromised.

"We all have to be patient and trust the processes and decisions of our leaders during this difficult time. We will announce the dates for the reopening of accommodation bookings in due course," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)