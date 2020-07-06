Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex jumps 466 points on global cues, auto and metal stocks gain

Equity indices traded with a positive bias throughout Monday's session amid a strong rally in all major sectors.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:14 IST
Sensex jumps 466 points on global cues, auto and metal stocks gain
M&M gained 7.4 pc on Monday to close at Rs 569.70 per share. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity indices traded with a positive bias throughout Monday's session amid a strong rally in all major sectors. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 466 points or 1.29 per cent at 36,487 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 156 points or 1.47 per cent at 10,764.

Nifty pharma slipped by 0.6 per cent but all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto gaining by 2.8 per cent, metal by 2.4 per cent, realty by 3 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and finance service by 1.4 per cent. Among stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed a handsome gain of 7.4 per cent to Rs 569.70 per share. Tata Motors was up by 5.3 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 3.4 per cent.

Metal majors Hindalco and Tata Steel gained by 5.6 per cent and 2.7 per cent while index heavyweight Reliance Industries edged higher by 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,855 per share. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) jumped 12.68 per cent to close at Rs 43.55 per share despite India Ratings and Research revising the rating on its long-term bank facilities to AA from AA-plus and reaffirming the outlook to negative.

However, those which lost were Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, Cipla and Hindustan Lever. Meanwhile, Asian markets were in the positive zone as most economies reported better-than-expected near-term normalcy in a rebound of economic activity.

Investors counted on cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States. Japan's Nikkei managed a rise of 1.8 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed up by 3.8 per cent and Shanghai Composite by 5.7 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient critical after attempting suicide at Delhi's AIIMS

A COVID-19 patient allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre on Monday, Delhi Police said. The patient has been admitted in ICU and as per the doctors the condition of the patient is critical, DCP So...

South Africa begins second phase of reopening of schools

Thousands of South African students are returning to school Monday after nearly four months when their classes were closed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Students in grades 6 and 11 are starting classes Monday, as the second s...

Sushant case: Police record statement of director Bhansali

Police recorded the statement of Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali here on Monday in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but they could not work together a...

Maharashtra government to allow hotels outside containment zones to operate at 33 per cent of capacity from July 8: Order.

Maharashtra government to allow hotels outside containment zones to operate at 33 per cent of capacity from July 8 Order....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020