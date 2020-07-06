Left Menu
HAI inducts former tourism secy Madan Bezbaruah as secretary general

The appointment of Bezbaruah comes against the backdrop of the industry's worst-ever crisis that has left the sector in one of the most difficult and untenable circumstances, HAI said in a statement. Bezbaruah succeeds HAI founder secretary general R K Puri, the first director of tourism, Railway Board, and instrumental in the conceptualisation and launch of the popular 'Palace on Wheels'.

HAI inducts former tourism secy Madan Bezbaruah as secretary general

The Hotel Association of India (HAI), the apex body of the hotel industry in India and an integrated hospitality industry platform, on Monday said it has inducted former tourism secretary Madan Prasad Bezbaruah as its secretary general. The appointment of Bezbaruah comes against the backdrop of the industry's worst-ever crisis that has left the sector in one of the most difficult and untenable circumstances, HAI said in a statement.

Bezbaruah succeeds HAI founder secretary general R K Puri, the first director of tourism, Railway Board, and instrumental in the conceptualisation and launch of the popular 'Palace on Wheels'. "The last three months have been the most difficult for industries across; some may have been hit more compared to others, but there is no denying that the impact has been felt by one and all. "We believe it is now time to devise ways in which the hotel industry can evolve from the crisis and work towards building a road map that helps in the recovery of business and long-term sustainability," Puneet Chhatwal, president of HAI and managing director & CEO of Indian Hotels Company, said.

In the past 3 months, HAI has been active in trying to find lasting solutions that will aid this recovery, he said. "As an industry body, we are taking the first steps in implementing the HAI 2020 strategy. Bezbaruah, I am sure, with his vast experience of dealing with the complexities of the tourism industry will be able to guide the association in the right direction," he added.

